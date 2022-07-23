Resurfacing Project to Begin Next Week on Tyler Run Road in York County

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a resurfacing project is expected to begin Monday, July 25, on Tyler Run Road (Route 3056) just south of the City of York in York Township, York County.

This project consists resurfacing the existing roadway using Superpave wearing and scratch courses, milling, base replacement, minor drainage improvements, guide rail replacement, and ADA ramp updates on Tyler Run Road from Powder Mill Road to Route 74 (Queen Street).







There will be lane restrictions in place during daylight hours with flaggers providing traffic control. There may be delays.





This project is expected to be completed by November 22, 2022.





Kinsley Construction, Inc., of York, PA, is the prime contractor on this $1,413,400 project.





Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



