Detour Set on Westbound Route 216 (Seaks Run Road) in York County

07/22/2022

​Full closure planned for next week so a damaged pipe can be replaced

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a detour is in place for westbound Route 216 (Seaks Run Road) in Springfield Township, York County.







Westbound Route 216 is closed to traffic due to a damaged pipe located between Woodland Road and Forest Road. A detour is in place using Swamp Road, Ridge View Road, and Susquehanna Trail. Eastbound Route 216 is open to traffic.





This traffic condition is expected to be in place through the weekend. A full closure is planned for next week so a PennDOT maintenance crew can replace the pipe. The closure is expected to be implemented Monday, July 25, and last several days, weather permitting.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



