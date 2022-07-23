Submit Release
I-95 North Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Bridge Inspection in Philadelphia, Bucks Counties

King of Prussia PA – Northbound Interstate 95 is among state highways restricted next week in Philadelphia and Bucks counties for bridge inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia

  • Thursday, July 28, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, a moving left lane closure is scheduled on northbound City Avenue between the Interstate 76 and the Kelly Drive interchanges; and
  • Thursday, July 28, from 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 between the Girard Avenue and the Allegheny Avenue interchanges.

Bucks County

  • Wednesday, July 27, between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 (Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway) between the Fairless Hills and Morrisville interchanges in Fall Township; and
  • Thursday, July 28, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled on southbound U.S. 1 (Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway ) between the Fairless Hills and Morrisville interchanges in Falls Township.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT's program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #


