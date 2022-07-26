New Medical Practice To Offer Professional Athlete Quality Healthcare To You And Me
London’s Lambert Sports Clinic will provide world-class wellness, performance and physiotherapy services to professional athletes and the community at large.
This venture will give us access to top European Sports Orthopaedic surgeons, who will come to our clinic to advise and treat patients, creating an efficient, healthy and preventive environment”KINGSTON UPON THAMES, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Bruno Pereira
Cost effective athlete-standard wellness, performance and physiotherapy will soon be available to the general public across the UK.
The well known former Physical Performance Coach with the acclaimed Worcester Warriors rugby squad, David Fabricius, (pictured,) is joining the clinic to bring professional standards of performance, training and wellbeing to the everyday person.
Physiotherapists are primary health care professionals with a significant role in health promotion and the treatment of injury and disease. They combine an in-depth knowledge of the body and how it works, with specialised hands-on clinical skills to assess, diagnose and treat symptoms of illness, injury or disability.
London’s Lambert Sports Clinic based in Tolworth, Kingston Upon Thames, also provides in-house blood-tests which vastly speeds up diagnostics and treatment. Clinic Founder Bruno Pereira said, “This is a joint venture with Clinica Lambert, a leading sports clinic in Lisbon, Portugal. It will give us access to top European Sports Orthopaedic surgeons who will come to our clinic to advise and treat patients.”
He added, “I’ve worked in tech for 22 years, and building and opening this clinic brought back my passion for.entrepreneurship. We are joining forces with some of the finest sports specialists to create an efficient, healthy and preventive environment, where our patients feel genuinely cared for and looked after.”
Wellness programs are becoming increasingly important in the United Kingdom, where the population is living longer and the number of people with disabilities, chronic conditions, and work-related health issues is growing.
With many people spending up to two-thirds of the day at work, it can be a challenge for many to find the time to take care of themselves, in a way that maintains and prevents health problems before they occur.
The Lambert Sports Clinic has even more ambitious plans for later this year, promising to revolutionise the provision and cost-effectiveness of private GP and family healthcare services across the U.K.
