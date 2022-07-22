Ongoing Drug Investigation in Carroll County Leads to Additional Arrests

CARROLL COUNTY – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the arrest of four people on drug, weapons, and child endangerment charges.

Since January, agents and investigators have worked proactively to target illicit drug activity in Huntingdon and McKenzie. As a result of evidence gathered during the ongoing investigation, yesterday, two search warrants were obtained and executed at homes located in drug-free zones in McKenzie and Huntingdon.

With the assistance of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, TBI, McKenzie Police Department, and Huntingdon Police Department executed the first search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Walnut Circle in McKenzie. As a result of the search warrant, drugs, weapons, and drug paraphernalia were discovered. Three adults in the home at the time were arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail. Miguel Mejias (DOB: 1/24/91) is charged with Possession of Schedule VI with Intent to Sale and Distribute (Marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Serious Felony, and two counts of Child Endangerment. His bond is set at $100,000. Amanda Mejias (DOB: 2/23/92) is charged with Possession of Schedule VI with Intent to Sale and Distribute (Marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Serious Felony. Her bond is set at $15,000. Demarcus Robinson (DOB: 3/12/90) is charged with Violation of Probation (Madison County). He is awaiting transfer to Madison County.

A second search warrant was executed by TBI, Huntingdon PD, and McKenzie PD at a home in the 13000 block of Paris Street in Huntingdon. As a result of the search warrant, drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered. Billie Pace (DOB: 10/2/61) was arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail on charges of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sale and Distribute (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond is set at $100,000.

M. Mejias A. Mejias Robinson Pace