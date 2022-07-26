Hartzell Aerospace Welding Acquires Canadian Welding Company

Expanding Presence in Engine Mounts and Exhaust

Acorn Welding integrates well with our business and allows us to add exhaust stacks and air boxes to our product lines.”
— Hartzell Aerospace Welding President Ryan Latham
OSHKOSH, WIS., US, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Aerospace Welding, a Hartzell Aviation company based in Eagan, Minn., has acquired Acorn Welding, located in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The announcement was made today at the 2022 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh annual air show.

Key factors in the acquisition included the value of the Acorn Welding leadership and experienced workforce, as well as and the company's strategic location. The international acquisition expands Hartzell Aviation's presence in General Aviation exhaust and engine mounts. Acorn and its more than 50 skilled employees will continue to be led by previous majority owner Don Hrabec, and by his business partner Roy Milton.

Portfolio Fit, PMA Capabilities, Location

“Acorn Welding integrates well with our business and allows us to add exhaust stacks and air boxes to our product lines,” said Hartzell Aerospace Welding President Ryan Latham. “The company’s proven ability to develop and obtain Parts Manufacturer Approvals (PMAs) will enable us to build out our product portfolio,” he added. “Additionally, its location in Western Canada permits us to better serve customers.”

Acorn Welding is a Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) approved maintenance organization and one of the few EASA-approved welding facilities. It is also a TCCA-approved manufacturer and holds ratings for welding, components, nondestructive testing, and structures, as well as for distribution of aviation parts. Acorn Welding has grown into Canada's largest aircraft exhaust and engine mount company and is the largest radial and vintage aircraft exhaust company in the world.

The 50,000 square foot operation is well positioned to continue to grow as a part of Hartzell Aviation. It offers a line of almost 100 new manufactured products, aircraft exhaust, and engine mounts for over 50 aircraft makes and 270 models, and 750 fabrication fixtures. For additional information on Acorn Welding, go to https://www.acornwelding.com/.

Hartzell Aerospace Welding was established as Aerospace Welding Minneapolis (AWI) in 1993. It is a world leader in general aviation aircraft exhaust systems and engine mount repair. Its core competencies include certified welding, precision machining and sheet metal fabrication. For more information go to https://awi-ami.com.

About Hartzell Aerospace Welding

