2022-07-15 15:47:52.633 Missouri Lottery Receives Highest Industry Distinction for Responsibility

2022-07-15 15:47:52.633

The Missouri Lottery has earned Level 4 recertification under the World Lottery Association’s (WLA) Responsible Gaming framework, the highest level of certification attainable through the global organization.

Level 4 signifies clear integration of responsible gaming practices into day-to-day operations at all levels of the lottery, as well as a demonstrated commitment to continuous improvement.

It also speaks to the integrity of the organization, which is vital to success. In the Missouri Lottery’s case, billions of dollars have been responsibly generated for public education in the state since 1986.

In its review, WLA’s independent assessment panel commended the Missouri Lottery for “maintaining a strong and comprehensive Responsible Gaming program.”

The Missouri Lottery was first certified as a Level 4 lottery in 2018. The renewed certification will be valid until July 2025.

The Missouri Lottery also maintains “Sustaining Level” Responsible Gaming certification through the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL) and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG).

For more information about the Lottery’s responsible gaming program, visit the Problem Gambling section of MOLottery.com. If Lottery games are no longer just games, and you or a loved one is struggling with a gambling problem, free help is available by calling 1-888-BETSOFF or by visiting 888betsoff.org.