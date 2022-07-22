Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Six to the Board of Pilot Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Robert Benson, Sheldon Bernau, Bruce Cumings, Thomas “Jason” Hodge, and Brian Seuter and the reappointment of Michael Jaccoma to the Board of Pilot Commissioners.

Robert Benson

Benson is a retired Partner with Crow Horwath LLP. He is a Florida certified public accountant and is a member of the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County and the Construction Association of South Florida. Benson earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Pace University.

Sheldon Bernau

Bernau is the Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager at Synovus Trust Company. He is a certified public accountant and a member of the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the Northwest Florida Bar Association Foundation. Bernau earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting from Pensacola Christian College and his master’s degree in accountancy from the University of West Florida.

Bruce Cumings

Cumings is a Harbor Pilot with Port Everglades Pilots Association. He is a retired veteran of the United States Naval Reserve and received numerous accolades, including the Meritorious Service Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals. Cumings is a First-Class Pilot and is a member of the Broward Navy Days board, the Reserve Officers Association, and the Council of American Master Mariners. Cumings earned his bachelor’s degree in nautical science from the United States Merchant Marine Academy and his master’s degree in international relations from Salve Regina University.

Thomas “Jason” Hodge

Hodge is a Sales and Marketing Manager with SSA Atlantic. He was previously a Senior Port Operations Manager for A.P. Moller Maersk and an Operations Manager for Hamburg Süd, Inc. Hodge is a member of the Propeller Club of Jacksonville.

Brian Seuter

Seuter is a Harbor Pilot with Checkmate of Amelia. He is a veteran of the United States Naval Reserve. He holds a United States Coast Guard Unlimited Masters License and is a member of the American Pilot Association, the Florida Harbor Pilots Associations, and the Master Mates and Pilots Union. Seuter earned his bachelor’s degree in marine transportation from Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

Michael Jaccoma

Jaccoma is a Harbor Pilot for Biscayne Bay Pilots. He currently serves as Vice Chairman on the Board of Pilot Commissioners and has been actively engaged in the piloting profession in the state of Florida since 1988. Jaccoma is a United States Coast Guard Licensed Unlimited Master with a First-Class Pilot Endorsement for the Port of Miami. He earned his bachelor’s degree in nautical science from Maine Maritime Academy.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

