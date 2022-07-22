Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Florida Defense Support Task Force

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Gregory Billman and Steven “Reeves” Valentine to the Florida Defense Support Task Force.

 

Gregory Billman

Billman, of Key West, is the Owner and Chief Executive Officer of GTOPS Inc. He is a retired United States Air Force Colonel, having served as the 45thSpace Wing Vice Commander. Billman earned his bachelor’s degree in operations management from Arizona State University, his master’s in aviation safety from Central Missouri State University, his master’s in airpower arts and science from the United States Air Force’s School of Advanced Airpower Studies, and was a defense fellow in public and international affairs at the University of Pittsburgh.  

 

Steven “Reeves” Valentine

Valentine, of Winter Park, is the Vice President of Enterprise Sustainment Solutions at Lockheed Martin. He is a veteran of the United States Army and was recognized by the Orlando Business Journal as a Veteran of Influence in 2021. Valentine is a member of Enterprise Florida’s Executive Committee. Valentine earned his bachelor’s degree in general management from the United States Military Academy at West Point and his master’s in business administration from Northwestern University. 

 

