Ludlow Creek’s New Single “Stoney Lonesome Road” Leads Off September Album Release

“Stoney Lonesome Road” has been featured at Film Festivals Around the World from Sweden to Japan, Germany, Italy, and more!

DAYTON , OH, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ludlow Creek’s new single, “Stoney Lonesome Road”, was released on July 22nd in advance of their September album “Which Way is Forward” (MTS Records). For this band, the way forward is original music. Once a popular cover-song band known as Southbound, the band changed their name to Ludlow Creek and is now writing and performing their own material full-time. Off to an amazing start, Ludlow Creek’s video of “Stoney Lonesome Road” has already been selected by film festivals around the globe: Brilliant Indie Film Awards, Tokyo International Monthly Film Festival (Finalist), Shiny Sparkle Film Festival, Gladiator Film Festival (Winner), Munich Music Video Awards (semi-finalist), Rome Music Video Awards (finalist), Sweden Film Awards (semi-finalist), and many others.

https://youtu.be/8WXeyxYQ0vc

About Ludlow Creek

Ludlow Creek is a group of 5 close friends and accomplished singer-instrumentalists who love to create and perform music. Tapping into their strong bond of friendship and utilizing an array of instruments – including both acoustic and electric guitars, keyboards, bass, drums and occasionally mandolin –they create genuine, heartfelt music with infectious guitar and keyboard riffs featuring strong vocal harmonies. Generating a sound that can only be described as “modern classic rock,” some have compared their catalog of material to the sound and feel of The Doobie Brothers and The Eagles.

Formed in 2013 as the Dayton, Ohio based cover band “Southbound”, they performed over 200 plus shows. Over the years, they began crafting music that embodied the sound and feel of their various musical influences, and eventually decided to pursue writing and performing their own material fulltime. As the band prepared to release their second album over the winter of 2021-2022 they renamed themselves, and Ludlow Creek was born.

Ludlow Creek is:

Allen Seals: Guitar, Mandolin & Vocals

Dave Benson: Guitar & Vocals

Jeffrey Friend: Drums & Vocals

Michelle Scarpelli: Keyboards & Vocals

Tom Scarpelli: Bass & Vocals

Connect on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/LudlowCreek

For more details about Ludlow Creek and schedule information, please visit their website at www.ludlowcreek.com