UMI Marketing Solutions Awarded for Innovation Technology

It is our people who fuel our products and we are proud and honored to have both recognized with awards this year!” — Amy Peart, UMI's CEO

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plano, Texas—July 26, 2022—Today, the Business Intelligence Group named UMI Marketing Solutions Organization of the Year & Product of the Year in the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

Over the past year, UMI has seen outstanding growth. The company has more than tripled in size and continues to exceed client expectations. A unique people-first strategy is what sets UMI apart and is core to its success! “It is our people who fuel our products and we are proud and honored to have both recognized with awards this year,” says Amy Peart, UMI’s CEO.

S.N.A.P. PlatformTM is a one-stop shop with everything a brand and its operators need to effectively run their business. Each brand portal is custom built to align with the brand's unique image and voice, addressing specific marketing and operations needs. It offers solutions that efficiently solve each of their client's unique challenges. "This past year we’ve made significant investments in our technology re-imagining how a brand and its operators can access, customize, and execute complex marketing,” Peart said.

The combination of this powerful technology platform in conjunction with a dedicated account team is game-changing for brands and operators focused on growth. UMI provides the resources and support brands need to market more effectively across all locations. Extending the reach of the corporate marketing team, UMI enables brands to strategically grow in the ways that they need to.

Of this achievement, Peart said “I couldn’t be more proud of our team and this recognition. We continually strive to make life easier for our clients. Doing so would not be possible without our amazing team who always wants to create better and do better. These awards are a symbol that we are doing what we set out to do.”

“We are proud to reward and recognize UMI for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come.”

--

UMI Marketing Solutions powers communications and supply chain strategy for some of the top multi-location and franchise brands across the US. Combining an expert account team with a powerful technology platform built to drive brand growth, they offer unprecedented value to brands. With over 20 years of experience in multi-location marketing, UMI knows what it takes to succeed in a tough market. From strategic planning to design, execution, and analysis, UMI seamlessly brings innovative, results-driven initiatives to life. For more information visit www.umimarketingsolutions.com.