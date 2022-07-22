PennDOT Issues End of July Update for Local Interchange Project

Bellefonte, PA – As work on the local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County continues, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing an end of July update on the project. The work zone is located along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange and can affect traffic flow on Interstate 80 and Route 26.

Motorists should anticipate the following the week of July 25:

Interstate 80 eastbound:

There are no additional restrictions scheduled for the eastbound lanes this week. PennDOT expects the eastbound lanes to remain in their long-term configuration all week. Traffic in the left (passing) lane will take the crossover to I-80 westbound. Traffic in the right (travel) lane will remain on I-80 eastbound and be shifted into the passing lane while traveling through the work zone. When exiting, traffic will merge from the passing lane into the travel lane while traffic from the crossover rejoins I-80 eastbound in the passing lane.

Interstate 80 westbound:

I-80 westbound remains in its long-term configuration for the summer. All lanes are shifted right. In this configuration, the shoulder functions as the travel lane and the travel lane as the passing lane.

On Route 26, about a mile east of the KOA campground, traffic is now in a long-term configuration for the next phase. Two 10-foot lanes remain open through the work zone. One lane remains on the highway, the other on the recently widened shoulder. Crews are working behind concrete barriers on the opposite side of the roadway. This pattern will remain in place until workers complete work in the closed lane and switch sides.

Work scheduled for this season includes three miles of reconstruction on I-80 eastbound, building new ramps and a connector road, completing a bridge structure, and reconstructing and improving a section of Route 26.

The I-80/Route 26 local interchange project is east of Bellefonte and is part of a long-awaited safety improvement in Centre County. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $52 million project. Up-to-date information is available on the project page at

www.penndot.pa.gov/jacksonvilleroad.

The local interchange project is the first phase of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and improve Jacksonville road. In July 2018, the project was awarded an initial $35 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Completing all three phases will support the regional freight economy and improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region.

