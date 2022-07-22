The CCAC to maintain limited services between 25th and 29th July

MACAU, July 22 - In view of the current prevention measures against the novel coronavirus pandemic, the CCAC will maintain limited external services to the public between 25th and 29th July. During the aforesaid period, the Complaint Management Centre and the two Branch Offices will not accept complaints or reports filed by residents in person. Should residents wish to file reports or administrative complaints, they may use the online complaint service of the CCAC or call the Report Hotline at 2836 1212.

In addition, the Declaration of Assets and Interests Division will continue to suspend its public services. During the suspension period, the deadlines for submission of the declaration of assets and interests by public servants will be extended. Details will be announced in due course.