The 2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books Presents Dad’s Journey: The One That Taught Us How to Love

Author Snags Readers' Hearts With Her Well-Penned Book that Showcases the Beauty and Strength of Familial Love

To us, family means putting your arms around each other and being there.”
— Barbara Bush

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jill Gilson’s Dad’s Journey: The One That Taught Us How to Love serves as a moving tribute to a life well-lived, even in the face of overwhelming challenges that threaten to tear us apart. This memorable and heart-warming memoir contains lessons learned through the evolution of a loving and caring family. This memoir makes one realize that we are still together even after death — that love knows no boundaries nor dimension.

Dad’s Journey: The One That Taught Us How to Love tells the moving story of a family who has nothing but each other to rely on to endure a life-changing event. Arnie Kustka’s normal and peaceful life turned upside down when he became paraplegic from a blood infection and experienced the end of his life from the nauseating height of a wheelchair. The long list of things that he would no longer be able to do grew. The dizzying challenges that he needed to overcome increased.

Arnie’s family’s emotions went haywire as Arnie’s health gradually deteriorated, but their determination to give both Arnie and his wife, Shirley, the best life they could have remained constant and intact. The married couple’s four children did their own part in caring for their parents, no matter how big or small.

Even though Arnie’s legs would no longer work, his sense of humor and love for a good joke was never lost. His journey was not a walk in the park, but with Shirley walking by his side, they slowly learned to accept his condition. The family’s faith and love for each other strengthen even after Arnie’s passing. They soon realize that God had a plan for Arnie.

Jill Gilson, the notable author of Dad’s Journey: The One That Taught Us How to Love, grew up in a small, rural part of Northeastern Wisconsin. She attended the prestigious University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, earning a degree in English and secondary education. Jill is an English teacher and mother of three adult children with thirty years of experience in both public and private high schools. She is currently residing in Luxemburg, Wisconsin with her husband Tony.

Dad’s Journey: The One That Taught Us How to Love
Written by: Jill Gilson
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

2022 Los Angeles Times festival of Books | Featured Books | Authors Press

You just read:

The 2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books Presents Dad’s Journey: The One That Taught Us How to Love

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098 info@authorspress.com
Company/Organization
Authors Press
1321 Buchanan Rd
Pittsburg,, California, 94565
United States
+1 925-255-0098
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. We offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards and beyond for our client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Authors Press Website

More From This Author
The 2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books Presents Dad’s Journey: The One That Taught Us How to Love
The 2021 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents Conscious Journey to a Lasting Relationship
The 2021 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents A Father's Love: Justice and Forgiveness
View All Stories From This Author