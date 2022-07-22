The 2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books Presents Dad’s Journey: The One That Taught Us How to Love

Author Snags Readers' Hearts With Her Well-Penned Book that Showcases the Beauty and Strength of Familial Love

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jill Gilson’s Dad’s Journey: The One That Taught Us How to Love serves as a moving tribute to a life well-lived, even in the face of overwhelming challenges that threaten to tear us apart. This memorable and heart-warming memoir contains lessons learned through the evolution of a loving and caring family. This memoir makes one realize that we are still together even after death — that love knows no boundaries nor dimension.

Dad’s Journey: The One That Taught Us How to Love tells the moving story of a family who has nothing but each other to rely on to endure a life-changing event. Arnie Kustka’s normal and peaceful life turned upside down when he became paraplegic from a blood infection and experienced the end of his life from the nauseating height of a wheelchair. The long list of things that he would no longer be able to do grew. The dizzying challenges that he needed to overcome increased.

Arnie’s family’s emotions went haywire as Arnie’s health gradually deteriorated, but their determination to give both Arnie and his wife, Shirley, the best life they could have remained constant and intact. The married couple’s four children did their own part in caring for their parents, no matter how big or small.

Even though Arnie’s legs would no longer work, his sense of humor and love for a good joke was never lost. His journey was not a walk in the park, but with Shirley walking by his side, they slowly learned to accept his condition. The family’s faith and love for each other strengthen even after Arnie’s passing. They soon realize that God had a plan for Arnie.

Jill Gilson, the notable author of Dad’s Journey: The One That Taught Us How to Love, grew up in a small, rural part of Northeastern Wisconsin. She attended the prestigious University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, earning a degree in English and secondary education. Jill is an English teacher and mother of three adult children with thirty years of experience in both public and private high schools. She is currently residing in Luxemburg, Wisconsin with her husband Tony.

