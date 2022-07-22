LIV Digital Marketing Receives State of Florida Woman and Minority-Owned Business Certification
LIV Digital Marketing announces that they have received the State of Florida as a Woman & Minority Owned Business Certification.CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIV Digital Marketing announces that they have received the State of Florida Certification as a Woman & Minority Owned Business. This certification holds great importance to the community, especially in today’s business world.
“It’s amazing being a part of a team of people beating the odds and making history. I don't know anyone more deserving of this recognition than my employer.” says Account Coordinator Hailey Brown. “This certification is proof that we are on the right path to achieving authentic diversity. As a certified woman and minority-owned business, we are passionate about helping our clients meet their marketing and advertising goals.”
The federal government averages about $40 billion annually with small businesses. It must, by law, spend at least 23% of its prime contract dollars with small businesses. In addition, 5% goals also exist for minority and women-owned businesses. The Office of Supplier Diversity has a goal to increase the number of Florida Certified Business Enterprises - minority-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned.
Benefits of Being a Florida Woman and Minority-owned Business
-Women, minority, and veteran-owned small businesses that are certified by the state are the first tier of businesses referred to by state agencies seeking to include supplier diversity as a part of their purchase order and contract opportunities.
-Access to Government Grants & Contracts
-Training Workshops, Management and Technical Guidance
-Listed in the Certified Business Enterprise Vendor Directory
The marketing and advertising agency currently partners with small businesses and nonprofit organizations. To learn more about LIV Digital Marketing and the services offered, visit www.LIVDigitalMarketing.com.
About LIV Digital Marketing
LIV Digital Marketing is a boutique marketing and advertising agency with over 15 years of marketing and business operations experience. LIV’s proven team of strategists and content marketing experts provide the individualized attention clients deserve. The agency offers many products and services to help support cohesive and effective marketing and advertising strategy, such as Website Design, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Advertising, Reputation Management, Event Marketing, Creative Design, Social Media Management, and so much more.
If you are looking for an agency dedicated to partnering with you to create a marketing and advertising strategy that aligns with your business goals, then LIV Digital Marketing company of Cape Coral, FL, is your partner! Learn more by visiting LIVDigitalMarketing.com or by calling 239-676-3316.
