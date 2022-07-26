Mobility City Donates to the Wounded Warriors Project, Assisting Veterans Who Served
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., services the physically impaired with mobility equipment sales, repairs, rentals and more.
Mobility City locations are donating a portion of sales and offering free services to Wounded Warriors in honor of their service to America
Since our inception in 2018, Mobility City has been a Corporate Sponsor donating over $20,000 to veterans via checks, product grants, and free services. Now we've added The Wounded Warrior Project.”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Mobility City©, our commitment is to improve the quality of life of the physically challenged with mobility equipment, repairs, rentals, and in-home servicing. We hope to help many disabled persons to regain their mobility and get going again through our 31 franchise business locations.
— Diane Baratta, President and CEO
“During May 2022, we provided veterans and wounded warriors free services at our store in Boca Raton, and promised to donate $25 for each mobility scooter, power chair, and lift chair sold. Hence, we are donating $425 to the Wounded Warrior Project©.” Said Vincent Baratta, COO.
“As a growing member of the global business community, we take pride in our social responsibility to share our success with those who need it most. We strongly believe in giving back – and that’s why we never hesitate to give to some of the most needed and extraordinary organizations.” Said Diane Baratta, President and CEO.
“Mobility City Holdings, Inc., has long been a Corporate Sponsor of veterans, their associations, and events. In the 4 years since our inception, Mobility City has donated over $20,000 in checks, product grants, and free services to help veterans in their civilian life.” Said Vincent Baratta, COO.
"We are memorializing an annual giving event to the Wounded Warrior Project© as part of our commitment to the physically impaired. As our system grows, we want each location to participate and thus bring to bear a greater impact on the communities we serve and increase our overall annual donation to the Wounded Warrior Project©. It's part of the Mobility City DNA to give. We enlisted all of our locations to follow our lead and join in sharing the fruits of their labor by giving back to this very deserving and underserved community." Said Diane Baratta, President and CEO.
About Mobility City
Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City locations in 31 of the top MSA’s in the US.
One hundred percent woman-owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental, and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift-out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, and mobility scooters.
With over 38 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.
Mobility City headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com.
