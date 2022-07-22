Chip seal project scheduled on US 85 near Amidon

BISMARCK, N.D. – A chip seal project is scheduled to begin Monday, July 25, on U.S. Highway 85 from mile point 51 to 57, 10 miles north of Amidon.



The work will include the application of oil and rock to extend the life of the pavement.



Flaggers and pilot cars will be present to assist traffic through the work zone. The speed limit will be reduced, and minimum delays are expected.



The project is expected to be complete August 8.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



MEDIA CONACT:

David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

