GRAZIA USA CELEBRATES EXCLUSIVE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN THE HAMPTONS WITH THE LUXURY FOOTWEAR BRAND, MANOLO BLAHNIK
Guests included Supermodel and Founder of Prakti Beauty, Pritika Swarup, Reality TV Star, Kelly Bensimon and Actress, Lilia BuckinghamNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pantheon Media Group, the U.S. publisher of the Italian fashion and cultural authority Grazia from the Mondadori Group, celebrates the success of an exclusive partnership with footwear powerhouse Manolo Blahnik to host an exclusive shopping experience in the Hamptons.
On Thursday, July 14, special guests celebrated summer out East with a special shopping event at the brand’s East Hampton store, hosted by Prakti Beauty founder and supermodel, Pritika Swarup.
“GRAZIA USA is effortlessly chic and boldly empowered,” PMG President Melissa Cronin said. “The same could certainly be said of Manolo Blahnik, and for that reason this partnership was a perfect fit from the start.”
“Pantheon Media Group is focused on helping our brand partners to connect with end users in an authentic and memorable way,” said Maria Eliason, Executive Director of Fashion and Luxury for PMG. “That means digital partnerships as well as offline events, where users can be immersed in the experience of a brand.”
To wit, the event partnership was supplemented by editorial content in Grazia Gazette: Hamptons, as well as on Graziamagazine.com and Grazia’s social media platforms.
The next issue of Grazia Gazette: Hamptons will be released on July 22, with a final summer issue to come on Labor Day 2022. Up next, the brand will return to NYFW in September.
In alignment with Grazia USA commitment to sustainability, Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons is 100% carbon neutral, with greener offset printing, no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and no solvent in its press wash. It boasts blanket wash and coatings. What’s more, the ink is 40–60% vegetable-based, with no VOCs, heavy metals, or petroleum products. It is also fully biodegradable.
ABOUT GRAZIA
Grazia is Italy's fashion bible, published by the Mondadori Group. For 80 years Grazia has remained in step with changing tastes season after season, style after style. At the top end of quality and design, Grazia is the most accomplished ambassador of the “Made in Italy” brand and is a preferred advertising vehicle for designer, fashion, and beauty companies. Thanks to its experience, excellence, and brand value, Grazia is the first Italian weekly magazine to extend its successful formula abroad with 21 editions worldwide in 23 countries, creating the most dynamic magazine network on the market and the global platform graziamagazine.com.
ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC.
Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of Grazia USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, Grazia USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. Grazia USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.
ABOUT MANOLO BLAHNIK
With a career spanning 50 years, Manolo Blahnik is one of the world’s most influential footwear designers. His shoes have spellbound an international set of adoring and loyal devotees across the globe. Manolo Blahnik is a craftsman.
Throughout the years Manolo Blahnik’s achievements have been recognised by various bodies in many countries, most recently by the Couture Council of America and the independent luxury body Walpole, which awarded Manolo Blahnik with the ‘Luxury Legend’ award. Most prestigiously, Blahnik was awarded an Honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) by Her Majesty the Queen. He has also published numerous books, the latest being ‘The Art of Shoes’ with Rizzoli in 2017. Along with a leading women’s line which includes evening and day bags, the brand also has a successful men’s collection.
Manolo Blahnik is distributed in 271 doors globally with points of sale in 32 countries encompassing Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, and operates its own global ecommerce platform, www.manoloblahnik.com. The brand has 21 standalone boutiques including two recent openings in New York, a pop up in East Hampton and a flagship boutique in Manhattan located on the iconic Madison Avenue.
In 2019 Manolo Blahnik acquired its own atelier and production facility, located in Vigevano, Pavia, Italy.
In 2021 Manolo Blahnik celebrated its 50th Anniversary with the launch of The Manolo Blahnik Archives: ‘A New Way of Walking’; an interactive virtual exhibition exploring the breadth of the house’s archives and the constant innovation within, www.thearchives.manoloblahnik.com.
Manolo Blahnik is a committed partner of both the Mental Health Foundation and Wild at Heart Foundation, two charities with incredibly important causes that Kristina Blahnik and Manolo Blahnik are proud to support both personally and professionally.
