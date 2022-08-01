Dermatology Partners Warmly Welcomes Dr. Renata Ruiz

Dr. Renata Ruiz joins Dermatology Partners Dermatology Partners has 27 locations across Pennsylvania and Delaware

Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Dr. Renata Ruiz to our team of talented dermatology providers in our Lexington Park office

LEXINGTON PARK, PA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renata Ruiz, MD, is a dermatologist that provides complete dermatological care, including medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. She is passionate about the focus on the treatment of multi-ethnic skin and the vast diversity in the field of dermatology. She graduated from Boston University and completed her medical education at the University of Massachusetts. She continued on to complete her internal medicine internship and dermatology training at Brown University. With fluency in Portuguese and Spanish and has traveled abroad across 20 countries, Dr. Renata Ruiz aims to communicate with her patients in their own native languages.

“It’s extremely important to me to build a healthy relationship with all my patients. I feel that communicating to them in their native language allows me to connect on a deeper level while also allowing more effective communication,” said Dr. Renata Ruiz. “This is essential in providing excellence in quality care.”

Dr. Renata Ruiz has been an active member across multiple countries publishing many dermatological educational pieces in Brazilian magazines and newspapers. She has participated in radio talk shows raising awareness of dermatological diseases, led free clinics in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and has traveled abroad for medical mission trips. She is an advocate member of the Women’s Dermatological Society, Skin of Color Society, and the American Academy of Dermatology.

“Joining Dermatology Partners is of great honor and I look forward to being able to connect and help serve many in the Lexington Park community alongside Dr. Rachel Anolik and Physician assistant Vivian Banh,” said Dr. Ruiz. "This is a great team of dermatologists and I am excited to help patients care for their skin properly.”

Dr. Renata Ruiz will be joining Dermatology Partners at our Lexington Park location and is currently accepting new patient appointments. Immediate appointments are available. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Renata Ruiz please call us at (267) 731-1333 or visit www.dermpartners.com to schedule online.

Dermatology Partners is the region’s fastest-growing dermatology practice with 27 offices in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Since 2012, Derm Partners has been dedicated to providing exceptional and leading-edge dermatology services to patients with its growing, talented team of medical practitioners. Dermatology Partners specializes in the detection and treatment of skin cancers and treats a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails. To find out more about Dermatology Partners, or to book an appointment at one of their convenient locations in PA or DE, visit www.dermpartners.com or call (888) 895-3376.