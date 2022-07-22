Submit Release
Notice of Funding Availability - Equitable Building Electrification

DOEE seeks eligible entities to help refine what the District’s path to electrification should look like with respect to the priorities and challenges of disadvantaged communities. This project will engage on the concepts of equitable electrification and decarbonization of homes and buildings. The amount available for the project is approximately $75,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2214-USA” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is August 22, 2022 at 11:59 pm. A complete electronic copy must be emailed to [email protected] by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;
  • Faith-based organizations; and
  • Private Enterprises.

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 10-11 am, DOEE will host a virtual pre-application information session on WebEx at the following link: https://dcnet.webex.com/dcnet/j.php?MTID=m88ecb89597319eee805d4bdae5679c9e. Attendance is not required.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

