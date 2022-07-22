Dynamic Marketing Inc. Donates to the 19th Annual Whirlpool Community Charity Golf Event
DMI's proceeds to the 19th Annual Whirlpool Community Charity help support local youth facilities and public schools
DMI and Whirlpool have been long-time partners, and DMI is proud to donate to this wonderful charity event”HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic Marketing Inc. (DMI) has announced that they’ve donated to the 19th Annual Whirlpool Community Charity Golf Event.
The Annual Whirlpool Community Charity Golf Event has helped raise a whopping $26,000,000 over 18 years, and these proceeds have gone to help local youth organizations and the local public schools. In 2021 alone, during the pandemic, 1600 youth were served at facilities for youth, including Benton Harbor Boys & Girls Club and the new Teen Center. 2800+ youth have been served via the First Tee facility at Harbor Shores Golf Club.
DMI has long supported initiatives like this and is excited to continue the tradition with this year’s donation.
“DMI and Whirlpool have been long-time partners, and DMI is proud to donate to this wonderful charity event,” said Alan Joskowicz, Executive Director at DMI.
The event will be held on August 7 and 8, with an online auction from July 25 through August 8. More information can be found at http://whirlpoolgolfevent.com/.
DMI is a Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber and supporter of numerous Nationwide and local initiatives. See more about DMI at https://www.dmiorg.co/.
ABOUT DYNAMIC MARKETING INC.
Dynamic Marketing Inc. is a private co-op business founded in Brooklyn, New York, in 1957 and is now located in Hamilton Township, New Jersey. DMI purchases consumer electronics and appliances at wholesale prices from various vendors and makes them available to their members, who then sell to end customers through their storefronts. https://www.dmiorg.co
