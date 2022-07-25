ESOMAR names Dr. Parves Khan as Director General and CEO
An award-winning researcher and leader in insights, data & analytics, Dr. Khan brings 25 years of wide-ranging global experience from the industry to new role
Dr. Khan’s contribution to the global research community and her unwavering commitment to innovation, education and championing insights across business sectors is inspiring.”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global community for data, research and insights, today announced the selection of its new Director General and CEO, Dr. Parves Khan. Dr. Khan has over 25 years of experience of driving business growth and building teams in the insights industry, and is an award-winning researcher and leader. She brings expertise from both the client and agency sides of the market research sector, where she has consistently elevated the value of data and insights functions to positively impact business growth around the world.
— Kristin Luck, ESOMAR President
Kristin Luck, ESOMAR President, said, “Dr. Khan’s contribution to the global research community and her unwavering commitment to innovation, education and championing insights across business sectors is inspiring. She brings a diverse perspective to leadership and coalition building as a result of her varied experience within the broader market research ecosystem. We are incredibly fortunate and truly thrilled to have her at the helm of ESOMAR.”
Dr. Parves Khan comes to her new role as Director General and CEO of ESOMAR with executive level experience from a range of sectors from around the world, including FTSE 100 companies. Her client-side experience includes leading global insights and analytics across INTO Global and Pearson’s portfolio of services, driving product innovation in core markets. During her tenure at digital-first insurance company Ageas, she transformed the insight function into an analytical powerhouse. Khan also brings agency-side experience, running her own research consultancy for six years and supporting a wide array of private- and public-sector clients. Most recently, she has been working with Canadian based Research Strategy Group to scale their operations in the United Kingdom and across Europe.
Dr. Khan said, “I am honoured and excited to have been chosen as ESOMAR’s next Director General. It is a great privilege to lead an organisation that is the global voice of the data, research, analytics and insights community. We are an association led by a purpose – championing the conviction that the projects you conduct and the insights you generate add value and positively impact people’s daily lives and organisational objectives. I will do my best to serve ESOMAR’s global member base by continuing to deliver high quality services and innovative solutions to enable our community of data professionals to fulfil their passion to make a difference.”
Dr. Khan was designated as one of the Iconic Women Creating A Better World For All by the Women Economic Forum (WEF) at their 2020 annual conference in Cairo. The award is for upcoming leaders who, through their entrepreneurial spirit and creative actions, bring cultures and countries closer together in exchange. In 2021, she was named one of Women in Data UK’s Twenty in Data and Technology, an honour reserved for leading female data professionals. She was recognised for her exceptional career in bringing traditional market research and data analytics together, as well as her commitment to helping other women carve out leadership roles in traditionally male-dominated fields. Since 2019, Dr. Khan has been involved as a mentor for the 30% Club UK and Women in Research, two organisations which seek to promote gender diversity surrounding board-level roles and contributions to research. She is a former Member of the Board of the Market Research Society (MRS).
About ESOMAR
ESOMAR is a not-for-profit membership organisation. Members form a community convinced of the potential of data analytics, research and insights to help improve societies, organisations and everyone's life. They’ve been helping individuals and organisations that are part of the analytics and insights ecosystem since 1948. 2022 marks their 75th year as an association. ESOMAR is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is present in over 130 countries through its members.
###
Iliya Hull
ESOMAR
email us here