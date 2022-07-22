Bridge Project Set to Begin in White Deer Township, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge reconstruction project will close a portion of Route 1011 (Old Route 15) soon in White Deer Township, Union County.

On Monday, August 1, Old Route 15 will be closed between Route 1010 (White Deer Pike) and Park Road, while the contractor, Rylind Construction Company, begins the bridge reconstruction project on the bridge carrying Old Route 15 over White Deer Creek. A detour using Route 15 in Union County and Route 405 in Northumberland and Union counties will be in place for the duration of the project.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for detour signing and road closures and allow for additional commute time for the detour routes.



Rylind Construction Company, is the primary contractor for the $1.1 million bridge reconstruction project. Work on the project includes removal of the existing deck and beams, substructure repairs, new beams and new deck. The project is expected to be completed in October of 2022.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

