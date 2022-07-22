District 1 Posts Maintenance Schedules for Week of July 25, 2022

The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules listed online to reflect work planned for the week of July 25, 2022.



The weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1 under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

Plans call for the schedules to also include information on line painting operations and roadway reflector work throughout the district, when available.

All work is weather dependent. Fill dirt left over from PennDOT maintenance operations is available to property owners who request the material, have accessible property near work areas, and submit a completed M-666 packet to their local PennDOT maintenance facility.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

# # #





