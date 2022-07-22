Traffic Restriction on State Route 28 in Jefferson County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a lane restriction that will affect traffic patterns on State Route 28 in Jefferson County (Rose Township) between South Main Street and Seldom Seen Road/Seneca Trail.

Beginning July 25, 2022 there will be lane restrictions while the milling operation is done to enable the switching of Northbound and Southbound State Route 28 traffic from the temporary bypass road back to the newly constructed Northbound and Southbound State Route 28 roadway across the new box culvert. Traffic flow through the construction zone will be controlled with flaggers during daylight hours.

The $2.9 million project, began in July 2021 and is estimated to be completed in November 2022 by Plum Contracting Inc. of Greensburg, PA.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###





