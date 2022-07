Center for Plain Language Announces 2022 ClearMark Award Winners

ClearMark Awards Logo Part of the booklet created by CommunicateHealth and RTI International, COVID-19 Materials for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Care Providers Center for Plain Language Logo

CommunicateHealth, Inc. and RTI International Take Home Top Prize

The number of entries shows an increasing number of people and organizations are both demanding and benefitting from plain language.” — Center Chair Barbra Kingsley

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, July 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The winners of the Center for Plain Language’s 12th annual ClearMark awards were announced Tuesday, July 19th. The ClearMarks recognize the best in plain-language communications—in English, French, and Spanish—from government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and private companies in North America.Jennifer Khurana, current Center board member and chairperson of the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal spoke to attendees about the significant role plain language plays in creating access and justice for all. This theme was reflected in entries focused on clarifying complex information people receive from government, legal, financial, healthcare, and other services.“Nearly 100 entries were reviewed by 20 volunteer judges who are plain language experts,” said Center Chair Barbara Kingsley. “The number of entries shows an increasing number of people and organizations are both demanding and benefitting from plain language.”Entries were evaluated on how quickly and easily someone could:-Find what they need-Understand what they find-Act on that understandingEach year the judges honor one entry with the Grand ClearMark Award. This year’s winner was CommunicateHealth, Inc. and RTI International’s entry, COVID-19 materials designed for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their care providers. The judges praised this entry for using descriptive graphics, engaging activities, and wording even extremely low-literacy readers can understand. This entry made a noticeable and unmistakable commitment to communicating clearly with those who need it most.2022 ClearMark Award WinnersAppsMy ALS Decision Tool ™; The Les Turner ALS Foundation with CommunicateHealth, Inc.Before & After - DigitalSafe to SleepSIDS Awareness Month 2021; Palladian PartnersBefore & After – PrintHealth-literate lung cancer screening materials; Health Literacy Media & LUNGevity FoundationBlog Posts and SummariesGAO “Pilot Highlights”; U.S. Government Accountability OfficeEmails and NewslettersCOVID Vaccine Scheduler Email; Tonic by Highmark HealthFrench LanguageLe lymphome hodgkinien; Plainly SpeakingForms, Applications and StatementsRocket Mortgage Purchase Application Content Optimization; Rocket DesignLonger brochures (more than 20 pages)AHN Cancer Institute – Patient Journey Guide; Tonic by Highmark HealthMailed MaterialsHPO Letters – Coordination of Benefits; Tonic by Highmark HealthPosters, Charts, FliersStill Going Strong; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) & Brunet-Garcia AdvertisingShorter brochures (less than 20 pages)COVID-19 Materials for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Care Providers; CommunicateHealth, Inc. & RTI InternationalSpanish LanguageA Dengue Vaccine Poster; Centers for Disease Control, Division of Vector-Borne DiseasesWebsitesWelcome to the Plan; BC Pension CorporationGrand ClearMark Award WinnerCOVID-19 Materials for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Care Providers; CommunicateHealth, Inc. & RTI International