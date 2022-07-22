Center for Plain Language Announces 2022 ClearMark Award Winners
Part of the booklet created by CommunicateHealth and RTI International, COVID-19 Materials for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Care Providers
CommunicateHealth, Inc. and RTI International Take Home Top Prize
The number of entries shows an increasing number of people and organizations are both demanding and benefitting from plain language.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The winners of the Center for Plain Language’s 12th annual ClearMark awards were announced Tuesday, July 19th. The ClearMarks recognize the best in plain-language communications—in English, French, and Spanish—from government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and private companies in North America.
Jennifer Khurana, current Center board member and chairperson of the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal spoke to attendees about the significant role plain language plays in creating access and justice for all. This theme was reflected in entries focused on clarifying complex information people receive from government, legal, financial, healthcare, and other services.
“Nearly 100 entries were reviewed by 20 volunteer judges who are plain language experts,” said Center Chair Barbara Kingsley. “The number of entries shows an increasing number of people and organizations are both demanding and benefitting from plain language.”
Entries were evaluated on how quickly and easily someone could:
-Find what they need
-Understand what they find
-Act on that understanding
Each year the judges honor one entry with the Grand ClearMark Award. This year’s winner was CommunicateHealth, Inc. and RTI International’s entry, COVID-19 materials designed for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their care providers. The judges praised this entry for using descriptive graphics, engaging activities, and wording even extremely low-literacy readers can understand. This entry made a noticeable and unmistakable commitment to communicating clearly with those who need it most.
2022 ClearMark Award Winners
Apps
My ALS Decision Tool ™; The Les Turner ALS Foundation with CommunicateHealth, Inc.
Before & After - Digital
Safe to Sleep® SIDS Awareness Month 2021; Palladian Partners
Before & After – Print
Health-literate lung cancer screening materials; Health Literacy Media & LUNGevity Foundation
Blog Posts and Summaries
GAO “Pilot Highlights”; U.S. Government Accountability Office
Emails and Newsletters
COVID Vaccine Scheduler Email; Tonic by Highmark Health
French Language
Le lymphome hodgkinien; Plainly Speaking
Forms, Applications and Statements
Rocket Mortgage Purchase Application Content Optimization; Rocket Design
Longer brochures (more than 20 pages)
AHN Cancer Institute – Patient Journey Guide; Tonic by Highmark Health
Mailed Materials
HPO Letters – Coordination of Benefits; Tonic by Highmark Health
Posters, Charts, Fliers
Still Going Strong; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) & Brunet-Garcia Advertising
Shorter brochures (less than 20 pages)
COVID-19 Materials for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Care Providers; CommunicateHealth, Inc. & RTI International
Spanish Language
A Dengue Vaccine Poster; Centers for Disease Control, Division of Vector-Borne Diseases
Websites
Welcome to the Plan; BC Pension Corporation
Grand ClearMark Award Winner
COVID-19 Materials for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Care Providers; CommunicateHealth, Inc. & RTI International
