Massachusetts Unemployment & Job Estimates for June 

Boston, MA — July 22, 2022 – The state’s June total unemployment rate dropped by two-tenths of a percentage point at 3.7 percent over-the-month, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary job estimates indicate Massachusetts gained 3,400 jobs in June. This follows last month’s revised gain of 400 jobs. The largest over the month private sector job gains were in Construction, Professional and Business Services, and Information. Employment now stands at 3,664,200. Since the employment trough in April 2020, Massachusetts gained 613,200 jobs.

From June 2021 to June 2022, BLS estimates Massachusetts gained 164,700 jobs. The largest over the year gains occurred in Leisure and Hospitality, Professional, Scientific, and Business Services, and Education and Health Services.

The June unemployment rate of 3.7 percent was 0.1 percentage point above the national rate reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The labor force decreased by an estimated 2,300 from 3,775,600 in May, as 4,400 more residents were employed, and 6,700 fewer residents were unemployed over-the-month.

Over-the-year, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down by 2.3 percentage points.

The state’s labor force participation rate – the total number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks – remained steady at 66.0 percent. Compared to June 2021, the labor force participation rate was up 0.3 percentage point.

June 2022 Employment Overview

Construction gained 3,300 jobs over the month. Over the year, 13,000 jobs were added.

Professional and Business Services gained 1,100 jobs over the month. Over the year, 32,100 jobs were added.

Information gained 600 jobs over the month. Over the year, 6,300 jobs were added.

Leisure And Hospitality gained 500 jobs over the month. Over the year, 58,300 jobs were added.

Other Services lost 100 jobs over the month. Over the year, 7,000 jobs were added.

Financial Activities lost 100 jobs over the month. Over the year, 3,600 were lost.

Trade, Transportation, And Utilities lost 300 jobs over the month. Over the year, 19,500 jobs were added.

Manufacturing lost 400 over the month. Over the year, 9,100 jobs were added.

Education and Health Services lost 900 jobs over the month. Over the year, 24,500 jobs were added.

Labor Force Overview

The June estimates show 3,633,900 Massachusetts residents were employed and 139,400 were unemployed, for a total labor force of 3,773,300. The unemployment rate was down 0.2 percentage point at 3.7 percent from the May rate of 3.9 percent. Over-the-month, the June labor force was down by 2,300 from 3,775,600 in May, with 4,400 more residents employed and 6,700 fewer residents unemployed. The labor force participation rate, the share of working age population employed and unemployed, remained unchanged at 66.0 percent. The labor force was up 12,900 from the June 2021 estimate of 3,760,400, as 98,600 more residents were employed, and 85,800 fewer residents were unemployed.

The unemployment rate is based on a monthly sample of households. The job estimates are derived from a monthly sample survey of employers. As a result, the two statistics may exhibit different monthly trends.

NOTES:

The labor force is the sum of the numbers of employed residents and those unemployed, that is residents not working but actively seeking work in the last four weeks. Estimates may not add up to the total labor force due to rounding.

