MONEYPENNY ACQUIRES ALPHAPAGE TO STRENGTHEN POSITION IN THE US MARKET
Moneypenny further extends its services in the US with the acquisition of Alphapage.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moneypenny, a leading provider of answering services, outsourced switchboards, Live Chat and outbound calls for small and large businesses, has further extended its services in the US with the acquisition of Alphapage.
Alphapage is an award-winning communications company that provides bi-lingual (English and Spanish) call management solutions to businesses of all sizes. Ensuring businesses run smoothly 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Alphapage blends unsurpassed customer care and industry expertise with the high-efficiency of today’s telephone and web-enabled technology to provide exceptional service. The company was founded by Joe Bean in 1989 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
Following the acquisition of VoiceNation in 2020, Moneypenny is the market leader and fastest growing company in its sector, with over 1,200 staff in the US and UK. Its US office is in Atlanta, and delivers outsourced telephone answering, Live Chat, switchboard and a host of technology-enabled services to a wide range of businesses, from sole traders to multi-national corporations. Globally, Moneypenny handles 20 million calls and chats annually for more than 21,000 clients.
In 2018, Moneypenny introduced investment from ECI Partners to help drive the company’s ambitious growth plans – this latest acquisition will take US revenue to more than 27% with further acquisitions in the future to sustain growth. Demand for Moneypenny’s services is growing at a significant rate as businesses continue to look at ways to improve how they interact with customers, and to maximize operational efficiencies.
Joanna Swash, Group CEO of Moneypenny commented, “We are delighted to welcome Alphapage into the Moneypenny family. This is our second acquisition in the US following VoiceNation in 2020. Alphapage is an award-winning, successful brand and its acquisition will further complement the services we can offer our clients in the US. Our aim is to be the number one provider in the US for outsourced communications, supporting businesses of all sizes to deliver a great customer experience with every interaction, regardless of channel.”
Graeme Bean, CEO of Alphapage added, “We are excited about the opportunities this next phase presents for our business, and more importantly, for our team and customers.
“Our companies have a great fit, not just with our technology-driven products and services, but also more importantly, with our culture and ethos. Looking after your people and putting the needs of the customer front and center are at the core of both Moneypenny and Alphapage.”
-ENDS-
Email: maryjane.greenhalgh@moneypenny.co.uk
+18435012090
Email: pr@moneypenny.co.uk
Call: 0333 202 1005
About Moneypenny
Call and Live Chat Experts
As the leading and most trusted provider to businesses large and small, Moneypenny's People as a Service offer employs advanced tech solutions to superpower their brilliant, highly trained team. Looking after millions of great conversations across multiple channels, they deliver outstanding service to clients’ customers every year.
MJ Greenhalgh
Moneypenny
+1 843-501-2090
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn