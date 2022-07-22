More Than 200 Pounds of Meth Seized by USBP

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – On Wednesday, U.S. Border Patrol Agents arrested a man caught with 234.5 pounds of methamphetamine stashed inside his vehicle.

At approximately 12 p.m., an agent patrolling Interstate 15 near Temecula observed a burgundy Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling northbound. The agent initiated a vehicle stop just north of the county line.

During the vehicle stop, a Border Patrol K-9 team searched the exterior of the vehicle, and the dog alerted to the Jeep. After a thorough search of the vehicle, agents discovered 156 bundles of methamphetamine hidden throughout the vehicle is various compartments.

Packages were discovered in the doors, tire well, under the seats and in the gas tank. With a weight of 234.5 pounds, the methamphetamine is valued at approximately $469,000.

The 42-year-old driver, a Mexican citizen in possession of a valid Border Crossing Card, B1/B2 Visa, was arrested and faces charges for narcotics trafficking. The methamphetamine packages were turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol. San Diego Sector agents have seized more than 4,657 pounds of methamphetamine since October 1, 2021.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.