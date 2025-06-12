Border Patrol agents conduct water rescue in the Rio Grande
MISSION, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents from the McAllen Station rescued an individual from the Rio Grande on June 6, preventing a potential drowning incident near the National Butterfly Center. At 12:25 p.m., agents observed a group of suspected illegal aliens making landfall and launched a coordinated response involving multiple units. During the operation, one individual fled toward the river and attempted to swim back to Mexico, appearing to be in distress and ingesting water before the McAllen Riverine Unit rescued him.
"Our agents are trained not only in law enforcement but also in life-saving techniques," said Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. "Today's swift response by our Riverine Unit demonstrates our commitment to preserving human life, regardless of circumstances. The dangerous currents and conditions of the Rio Grande pose serious risks, and we're grateful our agents were able to prevent what could have been a tragic outcome."
The rescued individual was immediately evaluated by a Border Patrol EMT and transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. In total, eight individuals were taken into custody during the operation.
