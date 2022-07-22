Submit Release
MDE responds to misinformation about the SBE’s policy update regarding weapons on school campuses

For Immediate Release: July 21, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is responding to misinformation about the Mississippi State Board of Education’s policy update today regarding weapons on school campuses in the state’s public schools.

MDE is offering this clarification in response to some media reports that misinterpreted the intent and effect of the State Board’s vote. The State Board has taken no action to allow guns in schools. The State Board’s action does not give school personnel the ability to carry guns in schools.

Rather, the State Board’s vote today removed language from a policy that conflicted with Mississippi’s 2011 enhanced conceal carry laws. The policy update is part of an ongoing review of State Board policies to make sure all are up to date and in compliance with current law. 

Today’s State Board policy update still requires local school districts to establish policies regarding weapons on campus. In reviewing their current policies, local school districts should consult with their board attorney to ensure compliance with federal and state law.  

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news.

 

