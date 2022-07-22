MARYLAND, July 22 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Community survey, initiated by the Montgomery County Council, will inform a racial equity and social justice review of Thrive 2050 and the development of a new racial equity and social justice chapter for the plan

The Montgomery County Council is currently reviewing the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Draft Plan. Following the guidance of the Office of Legislative Oversight (OLO), the Council has begun a comprehensive racial equity and social justice review of the Plan.

Please consider responding to the Thrive 2050 community survey. The survey will be used to inform a racial equity and social justice review of Thrive 2050 and the development of a new racial equity and social justice chapter for the plan.

Thrive Montgomery 2050 is a framework to guide land use planning for housing, economic development, equity, transportation, environmental sustainability and more for the next three decades in Montgomery County.

Please visit the Council’s Thrive 2050 website for a summary and copy of the draft Plan. Additional details and background on the Plan are available at the Montgomery Planning Department’s Thrive Montgomery 2050 website.

The broader purpose of Thrive Montgomery 2050 is to guide the development of our communities in the face of change—it will help the County respond to the economic, social and environmental opportunities and challenges that we face today and issues that will emerge over the coming decades.

The Council has engaged the support of Nspiregreen and Public Engagement Associates, a team of consultants, who bring extensive planning and public engagement experience, to develop a racial equity and social justice review of the policies and practices recommended in the Plan. The goal of this work is to ensure that historically disadvantaged and vulnerable social groups are accurately and carefully represented in the Plan recommendations.

Nspiregreen is conducting the survey to connect with community leaders, individuals and groups for additional input in the development of the Plan. The survey includes an invitation to sign up for in-person focus groups.

The work of the consultants is expected to continue into September 2022, after which a draft chapter on Racial Equity and Social Justice will be delivered for Council review. In addition, Council staff are also expected to provide draft text related to the Plan’s impact on the environment and economic development.

La encuesta comunitaria será utilizada para informar sobre los temas de equidad racial y justicia social para Thrive 2050 con el propósito del desarrollo de un nuevo capítulo para este Plan

El Concejo del Condado de Montgomery se encuentra revisando el borrador del Plan Thrive Montgomery 2050. Bajo la guía de la oficina de supervisión legislativa (OLO), el Concejo ha comenzado a revisar el Plan de equidad racial y justicia social.

Por favor considere el responder a la encuesta para la comunidad sobre Thrive 2050. La encuesta será utilizada para informar sobre equidad racial y justiciar social para Thrive 2050 al igual que el desarrollo de este mismo capítulo.

Thrive Montgomery 2050 es una estructura que se usara como guía para la planeación de la vivienda, desarrollo económico, equidad, transporte y sostenibilidad del medio ambiente para las próximas tres décadas en el Condado de Montgomery.

Por favor visite la página de Thrive 2050 del condado para ver un resumen y copia del borrador del Plan. Pare ver más detalles e información sobre el Plan, visite la página del departamento de planeación de Montgomery Página Thrive Montgomery 2050.

El mayor propósito de Thrive Montgomery 2050 es el tener una guía en el desarrollo de nuestras comunidades frente al cambio—esto ayudara al Condado a responder a las oportunidades y desafíos económicos, sociales y del medio ambiente que se tienen hoy y se puedan encontrar en las próximas décadas.

El Concejo está trabajando con el apoyo de un equipo de consultores pertenecientes a la compañía Nspiregreen y Public Engagement Associates los cuales tienen una vasta experiencia en planeación y participación pública y se encargaran de revisar y realizar recomendaciones sobre las políticas y prácticas del Plan de desarrollo sobre equidad racial y justicia social.

Nspiregreen está realizando la encuesta para conectar con los líderes de la comunidad, individuos y grupos para obtener información adicional sobre el desarrollo del Plan. La encuesta incluye una invitación para ser parte de los grupos de enfoque que serán en persona.

El trabajo de la compañía consultora seguirá hasta septiembre del 2022, en ese momento un borrador del capítulo sobre equidad racial y justicia social será entregado al Concejo para revisión. Adicionalmente, se espera que el personal del Concejo entregue un borrador sobre el impacto del Plan en el medio ambiente y el desarrollo económico.

