Collaborative effort shuts down stash house in Laredo

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station in collaboration with local law enforcement shut down a stash house yielding the apprehension of several undocumented individuals in Laredo, Texas.

