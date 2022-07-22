THE FEMAGING ERA EVENT BRINGS PHYSICIANS, INNOVATORS & INVESTORS TOGETHER FOR THE $600B WOMEN’S MIDLIFE HEALTH MARKET
Partners of the event, FemAging Project, Keiretsu SoCal and AgeTech Collaborative
HEALTH MARKET Fast Pitch Competition Winners Focused on Products/Solutions for Women Aged 40+ Announced
We hope to serve as a catalyst for the health, wellness and innovation needs for the over 53 million women in the United States aged 40-65 who have largely been ignored.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of individuals interested in FemTech tuned into “The FemAging Era: Advancing Women’s HealthTech Innovation and Investment” online event on Thursday, July 21, 2022 to hear founders, investors, physicians, innovators and entrepreneurs discuss the gap in HealthTech for women ages 40+ and review solutions that are currently being developed to address the needs of this population.
— Fard Johnmar, Co-founder, FemAging Project
The event was hosted by The FemAging Project, Keiretsu Forum SoCal and the AgeTech Collaborative™, from AARP. Additionally, six finalists were selected to participate in the fast pitch competition focused on products/solutions designed for this demographic to an elite investor panel of judges, competing for prizes and professional services, as well as a one-on-one virtual meeting with an investor. This year’s grand prize winner was Hydro Gummy, water that you can eat and founded by Lanie Yeung. Mina Health, a menopause diagnostic platform was selected as runner-up. Hydro Gummy also was the audience choice award winner.
“Today, everyone is a winner because we showcased a variety of solutions designed for perimenopause and menopausal women. And this is the first step in normalizing an experience that every woman will go through,” says Denise Pines, Co-Founder of The FemAging Project.
Connie Harrell, Regional President, Keiretsu Forum SoCal Region, “Our partnership with The FemAging Era continues to enlighten our members and encourages us with continued support of this very important Project. It is extremely rewarding as a partner to see that the focus on this growing, diverse and economically powerful group is gaining the attention of the likes of AARP and the AgeTech Collaborative™.”
“We at the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP always strive to discover, accelerate and support smart founders with modern approaches to products and services that meet women where they are in their journeys,” said Amelia Hay, VP Startup Sourcing & Investments. “And we’re honored to be able to play a part in delivering on this promise, along with The FemAging Project and Keiretsu Forum SoCal Region.”
This event and the collaboration between The FemAging Project, Keiretsu and AARP have significantly bolstered awareness for the need—and solutions—to shrinking the gap in women’s health. The Fast Pitch competition has brought together stellar judges who provide feedback and encouragement to entrepreneurs and innovators. This year’s panel included:
• Jolene Anderson, Co-Founder and Managing Director for VectorPoint Impact Partners, a seed through early growth stage purpose-driven impact venture firm and advisory team.
• Kerry Amato, an award-winning leader with expertise in the global health innovation ecosystem with a strong track record in identifying new market segments and launching products who is now working with MDistrupt.
• Thomya Goode, an associate at RH Capital, a venture fund of Rhia Ventures, which invests in early- and growth-stage companies that are driving innovation, access, and equity in reproductive and maternal health.
• Maria Velissaris, Founding Partner at SteelSky Ventures, a fund that invests in companies that improve access, care and outcomes in women’s healthcare
• Yuriy Dovzhansky, Vice President and Investor at Victriss Capital, a company that backs, bold, diverse teams with women in leadership.
“We have created a space where investors and innovators come together in a collaborative, rather than competitive environment. In early 2023 we will launch the FemAging Intelligence Platform. This unique premium product will feature insights on women’s healthtech innovation, opportunities for connection, engagement and connection. Through these efforts, we hope to serve as a catalyst for the health, wellness and innovation needs for the over 53 million women in the United States aged 40-65 who have largely been ignored,” said Fard Johnmar, Co-founder, The FemAging Project.
Grand Prize includes $10,000 cash, 1:1 investor meeting, brand audit services from Chykalophia Group, tuition and room/board scholarship to Draper University, a Silicon Valley based pre-accelerator, Fall Hero Training program (Oct 17th – Nov 19th) and other professional services.
To watch the FemAging Era discussion and Fast Pitch Competition please visit https://www.femaging.com/femagingera/
Editor’s Note: Denise Pines and Fard Johnmar, Co-Founders of The FemAging Project are available for interviews. Please contact Ginger Campbell at the information provided below.
About Keiretsu Forum Southern California
Keiretsu Forum Southern California is a region within a global investment community of accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists, business leaders, serial entrepreneurs, universities, and corporate/institutional investors.
Keiretsu Forum is a worldwide network of capital, resources and deal flow with 64 chapters worldwide. Keiretsu Forum members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. Since Keiretsu Forum's founding in 2000, its members have invested more than $1 billion companies from a myriad of industries, including software, telecommunications, health/life sciences, biotech, real estate, mobile applications, Internet, consumer products and other high growth areas. www.k4socal.com and www.keiretsuforum.com.
About The FemAging Project
The FemAging Project provides health and tech industry leaders and investors with research and education that helps drive global innovation focused on the health and wellness needs of women ages 40+. Learn more about the Project at www.femaging.com.
About AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP
The AgeTech Collaborative™ is a B2B platform designed to help AgeTech innovators generate big new ideas and send thriving products into what's now an $8.3 trillion economy driven by those who are age 50 and older. AgeTech Collaborative™ convenes the leading AgeTech startups, forward-thinking venture capitalists, enlightened industry leaders, and creative testbeds to bring meaningful change and help solve the challenges of aging.
About Draper University
Draper University is a Silicon Valley based pre-accelerator offering a combination of on-site and virtual programs designed to build understanding and foundations for the next generation of startup founders and entrepreneurs. With the aim to connect international startup ecosystems, Draper University has always worked towards building bridges between these ecosystems and Silicon Valley. Draper University will sponsor a startup to participate in their Fall Hero Training program (oct 17th – nov 19th).
FemAging Era Event and Fast Pitch Competition 2022