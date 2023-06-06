WISEPAUSE WELLNESS BRINGS AMERICA’S TOP MIDLIFE EXPERTS WITH GROUNDBREAKING APPROACHES IN MENOPAUSE TO HELP WOMEN

Share This Article

WisePause attendees during menopause ceremony. WisePause 2022 Keynote speaker Stacy London, television personality, author, stylist and Menopause Advocate American's Top OB/GYNs sharing solutions on perimenopause and menopause.

Top Doctors Identify Solutions for Women to Master Perimenopause and Menopause

It is amazing that, in 2023, there is so little information available for women going through hormonal changes to get answers and to take control of their health” — Denise Pines, Founder, WisePause Wellness

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- WisePause Wellness Live! will host its 8th event to answer women’s pressing questions about perimenopause and menopause, and most important, to offer practical solutions for mastering their hormones during this transitional life phase. This one-of-a-kind summit brings together over 30 physicians and functional medical practitioners to talk openly about subjects that many women don’t have the opportunity to discuss—even with their doctors. The event will be held at the Skirball Cultural Center’s Ahmanson Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 9, from 9am to 6pm.“It is amazing that, in 2023, there is so little information available for women going through hormonal changes to get answers and to take control of their health,” says Denise Pines, Founder of WisePause Wellness. “That’s why I created WisePause Wellness. I want women to feel they are in a safe place to discuss all the changes that are happening to them, from belly fat and incontinence to sexuality, brain fog and sleep issues—and more. There is no other platform that brings together this caliber of experts in one place—with experts who speak to them not in medical or academic nuance, but in real talk—to help them navigate this transitional period that all women go through.”The day-long event will offer presentations to help women understand and tackle hormonal symptoms and allow women to speak one-on-one with the experts in “Table Talks” during lunch. In the exciting “WisePause Lifestyle” segment, companies will present innovative products including health, beauty and nutraceuticals that are formulated for women ages 35 to 65. Attendees will also be treated to a menopause ceremony by personal transformation and vision coach Barbara Biziou, and end the day with an acoustic sound bath by yoga master Ana Netanel.Additionally, over 34 exhibitors specializing in solutions designed for women ages 40+ offering beauty and wellness samples and introducing women to various healing modalities such as cryotherapy, massage, acupuncture, essential oils, body firming and acupressure.Concludes Pines, “WisePause Wellness Live! is the complete solution for women seeking answers on their menopause journeys.”To register for the event, please visit www.wisepause.com . Space is limited. Registration includes a gift bag of products worth over $350, continental breakfast and lunch, and New Beauty Test Tube giveaways throughout the day. Click here for the full event agenda.Sponsors for WisePause Wellness Live! include Tea Botanics and Toyota About WisePause Wellness:WisePause Wellness produces an empowered community experience that connects women to the best midlife health information, trusted healthcare professionals, innovative hormonal healing therapies, products and services, and to other women on similar journeys. The organization’s goal is to help all women navigate perimenopause and menopause with confidence and ease by being proactive with their midlife wellness. For more information, please visit https://wisepause.com/ About Tea Botanics:Tea Botanics is a medicinal tea and supplement company focusing on plant-based therapies for women’s health, including treatments for vasomotor symptoms of menopause like hot flashes, night sweats and insomnia. To learn more, visit www. teabotanics .com or follow @teabotanics @hotflashtea.About Toyota:We’re in the business of making great cars and trucks. But we also work every day to apply and share our know-how in ways that benefit people, the community and our planet in order to build a better tomorrow. www.toyota.com

