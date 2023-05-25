FEMAGING FAST PITCH WINNERS FOCUSED ON VAGINAL SOLUTIONS FOR WOMEN AGED 40+ IN THE $600 BILLION MIDLIFE HEALTH MARKET
Fast Pitch Competition Winners Moremme and OCON Therapeutics
Today, everyone is a winner. We showcased a variety of solutions designed for perimenopause and menopausal women making this the first step in normalizing an experience that every woman goes through.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of individuals interested in FemTech tuned into the FemAging Fast Pitch Competition online event on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 to discover founders with HealthTech solutions for women ages 40+.
— Denise Pines, Co-founder, FemAging Project
The event was hosted by The FemAging Project and Keiretsu Forum SoCal. Five finalists participated in the fast pitch competition focused on products/solutions designed for this demographic to an elite investor panel of judges, competing for prizes and professional services, as well as a one-on-one virtual meeting with an investor. This year, FemAging competition resulted in a tie and the grand prize winners were Moremme, providing natural, hormone-free products to treat Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause and OCON Therapeutics an innovative delivery treatment solution designed to support a women’s vaginal anatomy. Moremme also was the audience choice award winner. Other finalists included Amira Health, a wearable that keeps women asleep suffering from night sweats, MenoWell, a nutritional menopause energy bar, and Vigeo Orthopedics offering online bone health recovery programs.
“Today, everyone is a winner because we showcased a variety of solutions designed for perimenopause and menopausal women. And this is the first step in normalizing an experience that every woman will go through,” says Denise Pines, Co-Founder of The FemAging Project.
Connie Harrell, Regional President, Keiretsu Forum SoCal Region, “Our partnership with The FemAging Project continues to enlighten our members and encourages us with continued support of this very important Project. It is extremely rewarding as a partner to see that the focus on this growing, diverse and economically powerful group.”
This event and the collaboration between The FemAging Project and Keiretsu have significantly bolstered awareness for the need—and solutions—to shrinking the gap in women’s health. The Fast Pitch competition has brought together stellar judges who provide feedback and encouragement to entrepreneurs and innovators. This year’s panel included:
• Faz K. Bashi, MD is Lead Venture Investor for Portfolia's FemTech Funds I, II and III, focused on Women's Health and Wellness.
• Devon Sanford is an investor at SJF Ventures, a returns-driven impact investing fund.
• Jolene Anderson is the Managing Director for VectorPoint Ventures, a seed through early growth stage purpose-driven impact venture firm and advisory team.
• Mia Farnham is an investor at SteelSky Ventures, one of the largest women’s health funds in the world with $73M in AUM and the mission to increase access, care and outcomes for women.
• Maeesha Merchant is an experienced C-level executive, an angel and real estate investor, and a startup board advisor.
“We have created a space where investors and innovators come together in a collaborative, rather than competitive environment. In the Fall we will launch Femmaya a GPT-Powered Intelligence Platform. Femmaya can answer questions about women’s health and aging, identify emerging innovation trends in beauty, devices and other areas, surface interesting companies and more. Through these efforts, we hope to serve as a catalyst for the health, wellness and innovation needs for the over 53 million women in the United States aged 40-65 who have largely been ignored,” said Fard Johnmar, Co-founder, The FemAging Project.
Grand Prize includes $10,000 cash, 1:1 investor meeting, and 1-year participation-Keiretsu Forum SoCal. To watch the FemAging Era discussion and Fast Pitch Competition please visit https://www.femaging.com.
About The FemAging Project
The FemAging Project provides health and tech industry leaders and investors with research and education that helps drive global innovation focused on the health and wellness needs of women ages 40+. Learn more about the Project at www.femaging.com.
About Keiretsu Forum Southern California
Keiretsu Forum Southern California is a region within a global investment community of accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists, business leaders, serial entrepreneurs, universities, and corporate/institutional investors.
Keiretsu Forum is a worldwide network of capital, resources and deal flow with 64 chapters worldwide. Keiretsu Forum members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. Since Keiretsu Forum's founding in 2000, its members have invested more than $1 billion companies from a myriad of industries, including software, telecommunications, health/life sciences, biotech, real estate, mobile applications, Internet, consumer products and other high growth areas. www.k4socal.com and www.keiretsuforum.com.
