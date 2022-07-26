Five Luxury Scottsdale Summer Staycations To Beat the Heat

Six stunning summer staycations and how to make the most of each sun-filled stop—pooling, dining and spa-ing your way through The Valley.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stay and play in local luxury this summer with a staycation. Scottsdale has an exceptional array of high-end, luxury resorts with world-class dining, sophisticated spas and extensive amenities to enjoy—just minutes from home.

FIVE-STAR LUXE | The Phoenician Scottsdale

Recognized as a winner of the Forbes Five-Star Travel Guide, The Phoenician is a sprawling resort with a complex of massive pools, restaurants, golf, an athletic club and event spaces. While the resort has been renovated several times, it never disappoints with fine service and a festive atmosphere. Resort dining at The Phoenician is exceptional, with a convenient variety of delicious cuisine to pick from.

Why Stay at The Phoenician Scottsdale?

The spa is one of a select few Five Star spas in the country.

Summer Offer

Book using code SUM from now until September 7, 2022 and receive a $50 nightly resort credit.

PALM SPRINGS VIBE | Mountain Shadows

When approaching the architecturally interesting Mountain Shadows resort, feelings of Palm Springs come to mind, almost like Frank Sinatra could be at the entrance. Inside, a lively lounge with crafty mixology and the omnipresent sounds of a martini shaker set the tone. Known for some of the most creative resort programming, enjoy everything from an art preview, yoga on the lawn, sound healing and excellent eats from award-winning Chef Chuck Wiley overseeing Hearth ’61. An upscale ingredient-driven restaurant, Hearth ‘61 is a can't-be-missed dining experience.

Why Stay at Mountain Shadows?

Food and Beverage Manager Jim Gallen always surprises with the cocktail of the moment, best enjoyed at the pool in a luxe cabana.

Summer Offer

Book a summer stay and get 10% off the best flexible rate. Upon arrival, enjoy complimentary welcome drinks and a room class upgrade (if available). Visit the Mountain Shadows website for more deals.

MID-CENTURY MODERN | Hotel Valley Ho

As if our grandparents’ kitchen color scheme came to life in a resort, the super-well-done, high-design Hotel Valley Ho is all about fun and not taking itself too seriously. Known for one of the vibiest pools in town, a lot of fun is about to be had whether booking the Vinyl Rewind package, complete with, yes, ten records, to enjoy during the stay or the Bye Babe Breakup package that comes with a smashable chocolate heart and a self-care workbook.

Why Stay at Hotel Valley Ho?

The throwback design is nostalgic and really fun.

Summer Offer

Book a summer stay and get 10% off the best flexible rate. Upon arrival, enjoy complimentary welcome drinks and a room class upgrade (if available). Visit the Hotel Valley Ho website for more deals.

SONORAN DESERT ESCAPE | ADERO Scottsdale

Perched about Fountain Hills on the edge of Scottsdale is ADERO, with amazing views of the stunning golf course and the fountain itself. Recently renovated and rebranded, this charming resort offers amazing culinary offerings, a pool with brightly colored chairs and falcons flying above. The sunsets are spectacular from the elevated patio while enjoying brunch, dinner or drinks, and hiking nearby offers and up-close Sonoran desert experience.

Why Stay at ADERO Scottsdale?

Which to love more—the view or the spa with so many indulgent treatments?

Summer Offer

$100 daily resort credit when booking now.

DESERT SCENIC VISTAS | The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

Located in an upscale shopping district, The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa is walking distance from the finest restaurants in Scottsdale—from Mastro’s Ocean Club and Dominicks to Zinc Bistro and The Mission. However, don’t miss the culinary offerings inside the resort, like Nellie Cashman’s Monday Club Café and the Scotch Library, which boasts one of the largest selections of Scotch on the planet. Say hello to Guy, the Scotch Master who will run through tastings at every level, teaching how to best enjoy this spirit.

Why Stay at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa?

At sundown, a bag-pipe player calls in the golfers from the green, ushering in evening and a swanky vibe on the outdoor patio, where everyone is celebrating the beautiful end to the day.

Summer Offer

Visit Marriott.com/PHXWS to book a staycation today with special summer time rates.

ZEN NEAR THE PRAYING MONK | Sanctuary Camelback Mountain

A modern, zen inspiration led the design of Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, featuring an Eastern-inspired spa and Asian influences in the dining at Elements. Chef Beau MacMillan is credited for leading an amazing culinary team that brought James Beard Award-nominated Samantha Sanz to his kitchen and Christiaan Rollich to the bar, where spends most of his time in the kitchen making fresh mixers, muddles and purees for his magnificent craft cocktails. He’s even more famous for his cocktails than he is for his role as body double for Brad Pitt.

Why Stay at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain?

Book dinner just before sunset in Elements and watch the sun set on Paradise Valley from above with lights dotting the mountainside and Saguaro cacti shadowing the ground.

Summer Offer

Take advantage of the ‘Hot Dates, Cool Rates’ special which extends 15% off the best Sanctuary rates now through September 1st.



