Emergency Pipe Replacement Planned on Route 216 (Seaks Run Road) in York County

07/21/2022

Road is closed to through traffic

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Route 216 (Seaks Run Road) in York County is closed to traffic due to a pipe failure. The pile is located in Springfield Township between Potosi Road and Swamp Road. 


A PennDOT maintenance crew is scheduled to perform an emergency pipe replacement next week. The road will be closed to through traffic until the work has been completed. The road will be open to local traffic on either side of the closure.


A signed detour using state roads will be in place during the closure. 


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 


###


