Jordan Winter selected as new Powell game warden

Cody - Jordan Winter has been selected as the new Powell area game warden for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Winter replaces Chris Queen, who recently retired after 28 years of service.

Winter began his career with Game and Fish in 2014 as a damage technician in Sheridan. Soon after, he was hired as a game warden and has served in Laramie, Alpine and Medicine Bow. Since 2017, he has served as Access Coordinator, overseeing hunter management areas and walk-in hunting and fishing areas for the Cody and Lander Regions.

Winter is a native of Cody, earned an Associate’s of Science at Northwest College and then graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor’s in Wildlife and Fisheries Biology and Management.

Winter lives in Powell with his wife, Ashlie and their son Ridge. Jordan Winter can be reached at 307-754-5290.

Chris Queen, who retired in early July, has served as the Powell Game Warden since 2005. He began work with Game and Fish in 1994 as a wildlife technician and served as the Kemmerer game warden from 1999 to 2005.

