Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,055 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,799 in the last 365 days.

Jordan Winter selected as new Powell game warden

Chris Queen retires

Cody - Jordan Winter has been selected as the new Powell area game warden for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Winter replaces Chris Queen, who recently retired after 28 years of service.

Winter began his career with Game and Fish in 2014 as a damage technician in Sheridan. Soon after, he was hired as a game warden and has served in Laramie, Alpine and Medicine Bow.  Since 2017, he has served as Access Coordinator, overseeing hunter management areas and walk-in hunting and fishing areas for the Cody and Lander Regions.

Winter is a native of Cody, earned an Associate’s of Science at Northwest College and then graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor’s in Wildlife and Fisheries Biology and Management. 

Winter lives in Powell with his wife, Ashlie and their son Ridge. Jordan Winter can be reached at 307-754-5290. 

Chris Queen, who retired in early July, has served as the Powell Game Warden since 2005. He began work with Game and Fish in 1994 as a wildlife technician and served as the Kemmerer game warden from 1999 to 2005.  

- WGFD -


 

You just read:

Jordan Winter selected as new Powell game warden

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.