Dramatic Retreat in Spot Rates in Line with Shifl's Early Predictions

SHIFEX Ocean Freight Rates Index Aug, 2022

In line with the early indications of the SHIFEX Freight Index by Shifl, freight rates on the main Trans-Pacific trade lanes have fallen by more than 50%

Congestion continues to play a major role in keeping spot rates higher than pre-pandemic levels as we move into the second half of the year.” — Shabsie Levy, CEO, and Founder of Shifl