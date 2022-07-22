Certified Distressed Property Expert®, CDPE®, Designation Partners with Consortia
Blockchain will have a profound impact on the real estate market. It is critical that real estate practitioners understand and embrace this technology.”DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Distressed Property Expert®, CDPE®, Designation Partners with Consortia, a National Association of REALTORS® Second Century Ventures portfolio company.
We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with Consortia, providers of the Consortia Blockchain Compliance Designation.
“Blockchain will have a profound impact on the real estate market. It is critical that real estate practitioners understand and embrace this technology. As a training organization, we understand how important education is to helping the real estate industry adapt to a changing landscape. We are very excited to join forces with Consortia and introduce our CDPE membership to the many benefits of this training program.“ Tony Martinez, CDPE Proprietor and Lead Instructor.
"We are grateful to partner with the CDPE network of agents committed to serving American families by helping them avoid foreclosure or assisting them in transitioning into a new situation with dignity. Consortia offers AI driven predictive research on the blockchain, backed by the secondary markets, that determines and forecasts potential at risk families. We will work in conjunction with CDPE agents to assist those families in need." Sheila Fejeran, COO, Consortia.
"We are thrilled to partner with CDPE to bring the best agents into the network of blockchain services Consortia will be offering banks, lenders and capital markets." Teresa Grobecker, CEO, Consortia.
The Consortia blockchain solution offers AI driven predictive research on the blockchain, backed by the secondary markets, that determines and forecasts potential at risk families. Consortia will work in conjunction with CDPE agents to assist those families in need. We will be able to provide pre-NOD data to CDPE agents to help determine the steps needed to help the family move through the process and transition into the new situation. This could include selling the property and leasing it back to avoid disruption during an already difficult time. It may involve a short sale, cash for keys, or pre-foreclosure process. Consortia will provide the data, systems, and conduit to assist the agents as they serve the consumers.
To learn more about the Consortia Partnership, email Partnership@CDPE.com or call 954-889-5858.
About the CDPE®
The CDPE® is real estate’s premier distressed properties and short sales training program. Through comprehensive training and experience, CDPEs have an understanding of the complex issues confronting distressed properties. CDPEs can survive and thrive in challenging market conditions while providing solutions for homeowners facing hardships. CDPEs don’t merely assist in buying and selling properties, they serve and help save their clients in need. For more information, please visit https://www.CDPE.com
About Consortia:
Consortia is the complete Blockchain Solution for the entire real estate industry. It is a consortium of companies integrated onto the Consortia blockchain for a complete real estate solution with each partner doing their part to protect and streamline the real estate process for the consumer and all parties involved in the industry. To learn more about the Consortia Blockchain Compliance Designation, please visit https://www.REConsortia.com
