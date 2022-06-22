Xtreme International Realty Launches Security Token Offering (STO)
The XTREME token is a fractional investment token modeled for investors to participate in the growing distressed properties market throughout Florida.
The best way to grow our own organization in tandem with our CDPE participating agents is to provide qualified investors with the ability to help the struggling homeowners that are facing foreclosure.”DAVIE, FLORIDA, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xtreme International Realty, one of the fastest growing real estate agencies in Florida with more than 270 sales associates, has announced the launch its XTREME Security Token Offering (STO).
— Tony Martinez
Founded by real estate entrepreneurs, Tony & Gaby Martinez, Xtreme International Realty will begin selling the XTREME Realty Token (XTREME), on June 22, 2022. The XTREME token is a fractional investment token modeled for investors to participate in the growing distressed properties market throughout Florida. Tony also owns and operates the Certified Distressed Property Expert® (CDPE®) designation, real estate industry’s most renowned, privately owned, distressed properties/short sales training programs.
The CDPE teaches real estate agents, from across the United States, how to engage distressed homeowners and present the foreclosure avoidance options available to these homeowners. Through comprehensive training and experience, CDPE real estate agents can provide solutions for homeowners facing hardships in today’s market, specifically short sales.
Capital raised from the sale of XTREME tokens will be used to expand Xtreme’s team to 2,500 sales associates over the next two years and leverage this force to acquire and rehab an extensive portfolio of distressed properties that Xtreme Realty Agents and other CDPE trained agents can leverage for their clients.
The Xtreme International Realty platform is positioned to modernize real estate transactions and deals by transitioning them into the digital age, signiﬁcantly improving real estate transaction efﬁciency, cost, security, and liquidity. Xtreme International Realty is using blockchain-based technology to eliminate the most considerable inefficiencies associated with real estate capital raising, management, and investing.
"We're tokenizing the residential real estate industry here in Florida," said Xtreme International Realty President, Tony Martinez. "We believe the best way to grow our own organization in tandem with our CDPE participating agents is to provide qualified investors with the ability to help the struggling homeowners that are facing foreclosure during this difficult economic time," added Martinez.
To learn more about Xtreme International Realty and their XTREME Realty Security Token Offering (STO), you can visit their website https://www.xtremeintlrealty.com
To learn more about the Certified Distressed Property Expert® course, visit: https://www.CDPE.com
Register here to get updates about the XTREME Security Token Offering (STO)
