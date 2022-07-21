Arrest Made in July 20, 2022 Clinton Shooting

July 21, 2022

Clinton, IOWA - Special Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Officers of the Clinton Police Department conducted a preliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Zachary Tyler McDivitt (35) which appears to be a homicide. Kyler Jay Andresen, (17) of Clinton, Iowa has been charged with Homicide in the First Degree, a Class A Felony.

Personnel from the Clinton Police Department, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s-Major Crime Unit, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Special Enforcement Operations Bureau, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Emergency Management, Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office, Clinton County Attorney’s Office, Iowa Attorney General’s Office, The Office of the State Medical Examiner and other contributing agencies assisted with the investigation.

This remains an ongoing investigation and no additional information will be released at this time. Law enforcement would like to thank the public for their tips and concern following the death of McDivitt. Law enforcement does not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public.

A criminal charge is only an accusation, and criminal defendants are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

CLINTON POLICE INVESTIGATE DEATH

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

On July 20, 2022, at 10:39 p.m., the Clinton Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of North 5th Street. When officers arrived, they found an adult male shot lying on a sidewalk. The male was transported to MercyOne, where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as Zachary McDivitt (Age 35) from Clinton.

There are no immediate threats to the community. Investigation into this incident continues by the Clinton Police Department.

The Clinton Police would like to thank the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Blackhawk Area Task Force, Clinton County Emergency Management, Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office, and other contributing agencies for their continued assistance in this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at (563)-243-1458 or the anonymous tip line at (563)-242-6595. Questions regarding this press release may be directed to Commander Richard Mojeiko, Clinton Police Department, at (563)-243-1458 x 208.

