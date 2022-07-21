Massachusetts Monthly Unemployment Claimant Data for July 2022 

MASSACHUSETTS — MONTHLY UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMANT DATA

BOSTON, MA— July 21, 2022—Massachusetts had a total of 24,761 initial claims for regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) during the month of June, an increase of 7,001 claims from the previous month. Most initial claims (IC) this month were seen in Transportation and Warehousing, Food and Accommodation, and Healthcare and Social Assistance. Continued weeks claimed (CWC) decreased by 28,810 from the previous month to 173,459. Most CWC

were seen in Construction, Food and Accommodation, and Healthcare and Social Assistance.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, which was implemented on May 21, 2020, had 0 initial claims filed and 533 continued weeks claimed, a decrease of 205 CWC from the previous month. The PUA benefits program ended on September 4, 2021.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which was implemented on May 21, 2020, had a total of 70 initial claims. CWC dropped by 332 to 620 claims. The PEUC program ended on September 4, 2021.

The federal/state Extended Benefits (EB) program, which triggered on May 3, 2020, due to the high volume of claims, had one additional IC from the previous month while CWC increased by 16 claims. The EB program ended on July 17, 2021.



The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which was implemented on May 21, 2020 and provided an additional $300 a week on top of regular benefits, also ended on September 4, 2021 and has had no changes since.

NOTE: Following the termination of pandemic assistance (PUA, FPUC, PEUC) and long-term benefit (EB) programs, claims reports will be published in conjunction with the Massachusetts Unemployment and Job Estimates monthly releases, at mass.gov/lwd in the News and Updates section. Weekly UI claims reporting can be found at https://www.dol.gov/ui/data.pdf.

OVER-THE-MONTH CHANGES BY NAICS

All but three industries saw increases in initial claims over the month of June. Transportation and Warehousing leads with the greatest number of initial claims, up 3,876 (+635%) claims from May. This is followed by Public Administration (+312%), and Healthcare and Social Assistance (+43.8%). The largest drop in initial claims is seen in Food and Accommodation (-7.5%).

Fourteen sectors saw a decrease in CWC over the month. Utilities saw a 25% drop of 2,577 claims from the previous month. All other thirteen industries that saw decreases saw reductions of less than 500 claims in CWC over this period. Seven industries saw increases in CWC, with Food and Accommodation leading at almost 2,000 additional claims over the month of June.

DEMOGRAPHIC BREAKDOWNS

The following includes demographic statistics on ethnicity, gender, and race for all unique claimants who filed for a continued week during June’s four week reference period (four weeks ending June 25th, 2022).

###