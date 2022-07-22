TRICOR BREAKS GROUND AT BENLOCH RANCH
Tricor Breaks Ground at Luxury Mountain Community in Park City, UtahPARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tricor is pleased to announce they recently broke ground at Benloch Ranch in Kamas, Utah. This 2,550-acre property is nestled in the shadow of the Wasatch and Uinta mountains and overlooks the expansive Jordanelle Reservoir. Phase one will include 153 single-family homes featuring unique floor plans with sleek, modern designs. Tricor has been responsible for the vertical design team management and is now moving forward with permits and vertical construction. This development will feature modern architecture and has been designed with sustainability in mind. Benloch Ranch is just minutes from world-class skiing destinations like Deer Valley and Park City. This property is less than an hour from Salt Lake City's international airport, making Benloch Ranch a convenient yet private retreat for travelers and residents. Phase one will also include over 20 miles of groomed trails for hiking, mountain biking, ATV-ing, and Cross-country skiing. The proposed amenities include a skating pond, a beginner’s ski hill, a restaurant, and a Fireside Resort complete with a spa and clubhouse. With year-round activities, pristine panoramic views, and stunning designs, Benloch Ranch will raise the standard for luxury mountain living in the American West.
ABOUT TRICOR
Tricor is a construction pioneer for single-family rentals. Together with improving existing homes, Tricor manages and builds mindfully designed rental homes using alternative materials and methods with long-term profitability in mind. With a direct focus on reducing risk, increasing profitability, and net operating income (NOI) through the construction process, Tricor’s strategy has created a platform to permanently transform the homebuilding sector. Tricor is the premier single-family rental (SFR) construction service company that is licensed to perform construction in over 16 states and has renovated more than
16,000 homes. Tricor partners with institutional investors to improve and upgrade existing portfolios through renovation and new construction.
