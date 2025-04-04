Quattro Climate Control Ranks No. 5 On Inc.’s 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southwest

Aerial View of Quattro's work on America’s First Built From Scratch Car-Free Neighborhood

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Southwest list had a median growth rate of 106 percent.

SCOTTSDALE , AZ, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Quattro Climate Control is No. 5 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals : Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southwest, which includes Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.“We are thrilled to be recognized among the top companies in our region,” said Nels Carlson, Director of Operations of Quattro Climate Control. “This achievement reflects the hard work of our entire team and our unwavering commitment to providing the highest standards of climate control solutions.”The companies on this year’s Inc. Regionals: Southwest list experienced significant growth across various industries. Between 2021 and 2023, these 137 private companies achieved a median growth rate of 106 percent, adding 13,809 jobs and contributing $15.9 billion to the region’s economy. Quattro Climate Control was honored to be included on the list, with a growth rate of 928 percent.Quattro Climate Control continues to invest in state-of-the-art technologies and sustainable practices to meet the evolving needs of its clients. The company remains focused on expanding its footprint while maintaining its reputation for reliability and innovation.“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest . You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.More about Inc. and the Inc. RegionalsMethodologyThe 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generated revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

