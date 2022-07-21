West Tennessee Construction July 20 - 27

District 47 - West TN – Northern

Wednesday, July 20 through Wednesday, July 27, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

BENTON COUNTY, I-40: Beginning July 25, 2022, there will be temporary inside shoulder closures daily for geotechnical exploration in the median in Benton Co. on I-40 from MM129 to MM133.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning May 9, Norris Robinson Loop in Atwood (SR 220A), TN will be closed for 0.4 of a mile just south of Highway 77 to install a box culvert across the existing road. Detour will be posted. Beginning July 19, Hwy 220/Church St. in Atwood, TN will be closed for 0.4 of a mile just South of Cannon Dr. to just north of Glover St. to install a box culvert across the existing road.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-77 (US 70A): The miscellaneous safety improvements including resurfacing on US 70A (SR 77) from US 70A (SR 76, East Main Street) to near Bigham Lane will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-436:

Beginning Monday, February 14 through Thursday, August 18: The replacement of the bridge on SR 436 (Reedy Creek Road) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.Restrictions: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 16’ lane restriction. Temporary signals will be in place.

DYER COUNTY, I-155: The resurfacing on I-155 from near the rest area to US-412 (SR-3) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The resurfacing on US 51 (SR 3) from near SR 77 to the Obion County line will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR 104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

Restrictions: Beginning April 19, 2022, Traffic will be reduced to one lane at in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 3’ shoulder. Also, the overflow bridge at LM 5.43 will be reduced to a 11’ lane restriction and 4’ shoulder.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.



Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Old Jackson Road closed between North Broadway Road and Thomas Road. Detour routes will be posted.

Beginning July 12, 2022, Traffic will be reduced to one lane on SR 20 (US 412) eastbound lane from Broadway Road North to the end of the project for approximately 2 weeks to install cross drains.

Restrictions: A 12’ lane restriction with a 4’ inside shoulder will be in place.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-76: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on U.S. 79 (S.R. 76) from the Carroll County line (LM 0.00) to west of Old McKenzie Highway (LM 11.29) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-140: The resurfacing on SR 140 from SR 22 (LM 0.00) to near SR 54 (LM 10.00) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-140: The resurfacing on SR 140 from near SR 54 (LM 10.00) to near Wagner Road (LM-13.24) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-140: The resurfacing on SR 140 from near Wagner Road (LM 13.24) to SR 69 (LM 19.69) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-140: The resurfacing on SR 140 from near Rex Jackson Loop (LM 31.57) to

US 79 (SR 76) (LM 40.41) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

LAKE COUNTY, SR-78: The resurfacing on SR 78 from near SR 79 to near Clay Wynn Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from West of SR-21 to US-51 (SR-3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Beginning Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM-21.8 to LM-24.0 & LM-21.0 to LM-26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM-30.1 to LM-26.55 & LM-26.0 to LM-24.45.

Monday, May 2, 2022: Section Line Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

Tuesday, September 13, 2021: Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction with a 10’ 6” lane restriction.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 11, 2021: Traffic has been reduced to one lane in the northbound direction with a 10’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM-25.5 SBL and LM-24.5 NBL. The southbound direction will lane shift onto the northbound lanes of US-51 for two-way traffic between LM-25.5 to LM-24.5.

OBION COUNTY, (SR-3) US 51: The repair of bridges on Hwy 51 (SR 3) over Troy Creek and Davidson Creek.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 18, 2021: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the north and southbound directions with an 11’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 10.28 and

LM 10.48 at Troy Creek. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the north and southbound directions with a 11’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 12.64-LM 12.44 at Davidson Creek. The speed limit will be reduced from 55 MPH to 45 MPH on SR 3 from LM 11.47-LM 12.64 northbound and on SR 3 from LM 12.64-LM 11.47 southbound.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, (SR-43): The resurfacing including bridge repair on 45E (SR 43) and SR 216, and miscellaneous safety improvements on US 45E (SR 43) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern

CHESTER and MCNAIRY COUNTIES, SR-22, SR-201, SR-69: There will be possible lane closures on SR 22 from the McNairy County line to the Henderson County line. SR 201 from SR 22 to the Henderson County line. SR 69 from the Hardin County line to SR 22. Resurfacing operations may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.

CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-188: There will be temporary mobile lane closures for resurfacing activities on SR 188. One lane will remain open at all times.

DECATUR COUNTY, US 412 (SR-20): Installation of signals will cause possible lane closures on SR 20 (West Main Street) @ SR 69 (Tennessee Avenue) in Parsons. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing on I-40 from the Fayette County Line (MM 43.2) to west of the Douglas Road Underpass Road Underpass (MM 46.0), including the thin epoxy overlay on the bridge over Big Muddy Creek.

Wednesday, July 20 through Wednesday, July 27, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. There will be nighttime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 westbound from LM 0.00 (MM 43.2) to LM 2.86 (MM 46.0) for OGFC paving operations. Weather Permitting.

Friday, July 22, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, July 25, 6:00 a.m.: There speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. There will be temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from LM 0.00 (MM 43.2) to LM 2.86 (MM 46.0) for bridge repair and OGFC paving operations. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, July 27 through Wednesday, August 3, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. There will be nighttime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 westbound from LM 0.00 (MM 43.2) to LM 2.86 (MM 46.0) for OGFC paving operations. Weather Permitting.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, I-40: There will be temporary daytime and nighttime lane closures east and westbound on SR 1 for repair of bridges on SR 1 over I-40. One lane will always remain open.

Wednesday, July 20 through Wednesday, July 27, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from MM 65.0-MM 67.0 to allow for repairs of the SR 1 bridge over I-40 MM 66.0. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, July 27 through Wednesday, August 3, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from MM 65.0-MM 67.0 to allow for repairs of the SR 1 bridge over I-40 MM 66.0. Weather Permitting.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40: The repair of bridge on Wildersville Rd over I-40.

Wednesday, July 20 through Wednesday, July 27, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair.

Saturday, July 23, 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair.

Closed until September 2022: Wildersville Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for bridge repair. Detours will be posted for traffic. This closure will be in place for the duration of the project.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, July 27 through Wednesday, August 3, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair.

Saturday, July 30, 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-100: The construction of turn lanes on SR 100 at the intersection of

SR 104 including grading, drainage, signals, and paving may cause temporary lane closures. Motorist should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-104: The resurfacing on SR 104 from near Mount Mariah Road

(LM 26.29) to near SR 100 (LM 29.44) may cause possible daytime temporary lane closures. Motorist should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways. There will be flaggers present.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-104: The resurfacing on SR 104 from Garner Street (LM 17.56) to near Mount Mariah Road (LM 26.69), including bridge deck repair and thin epoxy overlay, may cause possible daytime temporary lane closures. Motorist should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways. There will be flaggers present.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70



(SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, July 20 through Wednesday July 27, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, July 27 through Wednesday August 3, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and noise walls, ITS and paving on I-40 from west of US 412 (SR 20, Hollywood Drive) to west of the US 45 Bypass (SR 186)

Wednesday, July 20 through Wednesday, July 27, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for traffic control work and Phase 1 shoulder work.

Wednesday, July 20 through Wednesday, July 27, 7PM-6AM: There will be ramp closures at

Exit 79 east and westbound to the “On” and “Off” ramps for Phase 1 gore reconstruction work. (BACK UPDATES ONLY) Weather Permitting.

Restrictions: Beginning July 20: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound from

MM 76.9 to MM 82.3. Speed limit will be reduced to 65MPH on I-40 eastbound from MM 75.2 to MM 76.9 and 55MPH from MM 76.9 to MM 79.9. Speed limit will be reduced to 55MPH I-40 westbound from MM 82.3 to MM 78.4.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, July 27 through Wednesday, August 3, 7PM-6AM: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for traffic control work and Phase 1 shoulder work.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 and SR-1 : The repair of bridges on US 45BP (SR 186) over Hollywood Drive/Keith Short Bypass and on US 70 (SR 1) over Overflow.

Beginning Monday April 18, 8:00 a.m.: One lane was closed in each direction on Hollywood Drive between Southwide Drive and Wallace Road.

Beginning Monday, June 20, 8:00 a.m.: One lane of SR 1 (HWY 70) will be closed in each direction over the Overflow (LM 12.30).

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, June 20, 8:00 a.m.: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound on SR-1 (Hwy 70/Airways Blvd.) for this closure.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-5: The intersection improvements on US 45 (SR 5, General Marcus J. Wright Memorial Highway) at Buena Vista Road in Bethel Springs (LM 19.00), including grading, drainage, signals and paving may cause temporary lane closures. The speed limit has been reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.

REGION IV PAVEMENT MARKING:

Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, and Weakley: There will be temporary daytime/nighttime mobile lane closures on various interstate and state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for the retracing of thermoplastic pavement marking lines.

DISTRICT 47 & 48 ON CALL GUARDRAIL REPAIR:

Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Madison, McNairy, Obion, and Weakley: There will be temporary daytime lane closures on various state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for guardrail repair.

Wednesday, July 20 through Wednesday, July 27, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There are no scheduled closures.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, July 27 through Wednesday, August 3, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures at various locations on I-40 east and westbound between MM 44.0-MM 134. 0 in Benton, Decatur, Carroll, Henderson, Haywood, and Madison Counties. Weather Permitting.

Region IV–ON-CALL CABLE BARRIER REPAIR

Benton, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Obion, Shelby, Tipton: There will be temporary daytime lane closures on various state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for cable barrier repair.

Wednesday, July 20 through Wednesday, July 25, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be a temporary lane closures on I-40 westbound at MM 5.0 to MM 6.2 in Shelby County to remove and repour concrete footer. One lane will remain open at all times. Weather Permitting.

District 49 - West TN–Southwest

MAINTENANCE:

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-193:

Monday, February 28 through approximately Monday, August 22: (SR 193) Macon Road will be reduced to one lane at LM 11.48 for bridge replacement from. Temporary signals will be in place.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196:

Wednesday, July 20 through Tuesday, July 26: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-87:

Tuesday, May 10 through approximately September 28: SR 87 will be reduced to one lane at

LM 3.88 for bridge replacement. Temporary signals will be in place. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.

SHELBY COUNTY, Interstate 40 from LM 22.84 (West of Davies Plantation Road) to LM 30.60 (Fayette County Line):

Wednesday, July 20 through Tuesday, July 26, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of I-40 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the life of the project. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, July 27 through Tuesday, August 2, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of I-40 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the life of the project. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-55/Crump:

Wednesday, July 20 through Tuesday, July 26: The ramp to continue onto southbound I-55 from the “Old Bridge” is reduced to one lane and southbound I-55 from the Crump Interchange to McLemore Ave. will be reduced to two lanes with the outside shoulder closed for approximately 8 months. There will be possible closures through the project.

Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26, 8:00p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The I-55 SB exit ramp to McLemore Avenue will be closed nightly to allow construction equipment access for installation of proposed Noise Wall #1 posts. Traffic will be detoured to South Parkway and routed back to McLemore Avenue.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, July 27 through Friday, July 29, 8:00p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The I-55 SB exit ramp to McLemore Avenue will be closed nightly to allow construction equipment access for installation of proposed Noise Wall #1 posts. Traffic will be detoured to South Parkway and routed back to McLemore Avenue.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from I-240 Interchange to near Perkins Extended:

Wednesday, July 20 through Tuesday, July 26, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of US 72

(SR 57) from near Perkins Extended to the I-240 Interchange will cause temporary, single lane closures through September 30, 2022. Weather permitting, daytime single lane closures will take place from 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on specific days following the nighttime work. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from I-240 Interchange to near Perkins Extended:

Wednesday, July 20 through Tuesday, July 26, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between Perkins Extd. and I-240 for safety improvements. Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, TDOT ASPHALT FLOATING VARIOUS REPAIRS

Sunday, July 24 through Thursday July 28, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: INTERMITTENT lane closures on SR 385 at bridge approaches LM 0.00 to 13.0, US 269 at bridge approaches from I-269 LM 0.00 to 7.00, I-240 westbound outside lane at Lamar Ave (US 78), I-55 LM 0.00 to 7.0 at bridge approaches. Weather Permitting.

TDOT District 49 Random On-Call Guardrail:

Wednesday, July 20 through Tuesday, July 26, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. or 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be nighttime and daytime intermittent lane closures on ramps, various state routes, and interstates for guardrail repairs. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.