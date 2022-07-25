Submit Release
Smalls Sliders Adds Big Experience with 10 Point Capital

Smalls Sliders Logo

Smalls Sliders serves cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries and shakes

Smalls Sliders Building is a c-can design with bright orange accents.

Smalls Sliders unique c-can design helps the brand stand out!

Equity Investment Bolsters the Cheeseburger Slider Restaurant’s Expertise in Franchising

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smalls Sliders announces today an equity investment from 10 Point Capital, a firm with an established track record of helping founders create dominant franchise brands. Already ranked #14 on QSR’s 40/40 List for 2022 of America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, the craveable cheeseburger slider drive-thru concept is tapping into 10 Point Capital’s proven Franchise Acceleration Plan as it prepares for significant franchise growth.

“10 Point Capital was a natural choice for Smalls Sliders, given their extensive franchise expertise,” said Brandon Landry, co-founder of Smalls Sliders. “Together we plan to bring the Smalls experience to franchisees and consumers across the country.”

The investment was a natural extension of the relationship between 10 Point Capital, Brandon Landry and Drew Brees from Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. Recognizing similar high-growth potential in Smalls Sliders, they have joined forces again to drive significant growth at Smalls Sliders.

Smalls Sliders has four open restaurants and a robust pipeline of over 40 restaurants cued up across Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. Smalls Sliders’ ‘simple on purpose’ mantra carries through its menu and building design. Housed in an approximately 800 square foot bright orange shipping container design, each eye-catching location includes a drive-thru, walk-up window and outdoor patio and is designed for immediate brand recognition.

“We see in Smalls Sliders the potential to disrupt the status quo in burgers,” says Morven Groves, Managing Partner at 10 Point Capital. “From their distinctive building design, craveable cheeseburger sliders and commitment to building a brand that centers on people, we are thrilled to be part of something we know will be special.”

About Smalls Sliders
Smalls Sliders was conceived by co-founders Brandon Landry and Jacob Dugas. The QSR restaurant focuses exclusively on craveable premium cheeseburger sliders, with every meal cooked to order. Smalls Sliders delivers both drive-thru and popular walk-up experiences, from a unique container design which also allows for fast construction of new restaurants. The brand champions a unique culture by using SMALL burgers to make a BIG difference in local communities. For more information, visit www.smallsliders.com

About 10 Point Capital
10 Point Capital helps founders create dominant franchise brands. With deep roots in the franchise industry, 10 Point Capital helps emerging concepts accelerate their growth by providing investment capital and using a proven Franchise Acceleration Plan to help them evolve into mature, thriving brands. 10 Point Capital has been an integral part of the national expansion of Slim Chickens, Walk-On’s and Phenix Salon Suites, and previously Tropical Smoothie Cafe. For more information, visit www.10pointcapital.com.
Katherine LeBlanc
Smalls Sliders
katherine.leblanc@smallssliders.com
Smalls Sliders B-Roll

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


