Smalls Sliders Continues Opening Celebration with Big Charity Activation
Special Olympics Louisiana is recipient of brand’s first Smalls Act of Kindness at new location
Our mission is to use SMALL burgers to make a BIG difference, and we want to kick that off in a BIG way at all of our new locations.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smalls Sliders opened their second location at 7610 Bluebonnet Blvd last month to enthusiastic guests anxious to enjoy their favorite Baton Rouge Slider restaurant in the new location. So far, the location performance has exceeded expectations with guests raving about their experience on their favorite review sites and the double drive thru set up ensuring the brand’s pillars of quality, quickness and service are achieved.
— Jacob Dugas
Rounding out their opening celebrations is a kick off of the brand’s charity give back program they call Smalls Act of Kindness. On February 5, 100% of sales at the Bluebonnet location will be donated to Special Olympics Louisiana.
“Our mission is to use SMALL burgers to make a big difference, and we want to kick that off in a big way at all of our new locations,” says Jacob Dugas, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Smalls Sliders. “We’re donating ALL of our sales on February 5 to an organization that truly makes a difference to a community that I, and our ownership team, have a personal connection to.”
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Smalls Sliders for their Smalls Act of Kindness kick off in this way,” John Guzzardo commented on the day. “This partnership makes perfect sense - Special Olympics Louisiana strives to impact athletes who can often be looked at as “small” compared to their normal counterparts, and with the support of Smalls Sliders, we’re able to make a big difference across the state.”
On February 5 only, from opening to closing, guests who slide thru Smalls Sliders will also be making a donation to Special Olympics Louisiana. The location has a goal of raising $10,000 for the organization. To celebrate the occasion, Smalls Sliders add a festive atmosphere with local entertainment lining the drive thru. Special Olympics athletes will also be in attendance ready to play games with guests and share the mission of Special Olympics Louisiana.
About Smalls Sliders
Smalls Sliders was the brainchild of Brandon Landry, founder of Walk-On’s, and co-founder Jacob Dugas. They were joined by a team of experienced entrepreneurs including NFL star Drew Brees, LSU Professor Scott Fargason and veteran franchise executive, Joe Lewis. The QSR restaurant sweats the small stuff and cooks every meal to order, focusing exclusively on craveable, premium cheeseburger sliders. The restaurant features a unique c-can design, allowing for a quick construction turn-around. Smalls Sliders is drive-thru but also has a popular walk-up experience with outside seating only. The first Smalls Sliders is located at 4343 Nicholson Drive, right across from Tigerland near LSU in Baton Rouge. Smalls Sliders champions a unique culture by using SMALL burgers to make a big difference. The brand is currently franchising and accepting applications at https://www.smallssliders.com/franchising
About Special Olympics Louisiana
The mission of Special Olympics Louisiana is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy while participating in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, Special Olympics athletes and the community. Currently, SOLA provides 14 sports involving over 8,000 athletes supported by 12,000 volunteers.
###
Katherine LeBlanc
Smalls Sliders
katherine.leblanc@smallssliders.com