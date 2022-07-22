Air Blasting often called "Sandblasting" Machines

ECAB3 Sand Blast System Basket Blaster Auto Tumble Air Blast

PAINESVILLE, OHIO, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sand Blasting or Grit Blasting is the process where small angular or spherical particles are propelled at a part by compressed air. The blast media type, shape, size, density, and hardness, along with media acceleration and volume of media, combined with blasting distance from the workpiece, angle of impact, and time cycles are important factors in the blast process capabilities. This can be used to achieve various outcomes for the materials that are being air blasted.

How Does Air Blasting Work?

Also known as sand blasting, air blasting utilizes specific air blasting equipment that works by using compressed air to propel various types of abrasive materials onto a surface under high pressure. This typically is used as a way to smooth out a rough surface or even roughen up a smooth surface. With the various sizes of abrasive that can be utilized in air blast equipment, it is easy to achieve numerous rough or smooth results. Some materials used as an abrasive within sandblasting equipment include metal shot/grit, aluminum oxide, glass bead, plastic, engineered abrasive compounds, starches and baking soda, and sometimes even crushed nut shells.

Air Blasting Applications:

Given the wide variety of abrasive materials used with air blasting, it’s no surprise that the variety of applications you can use with sand blasting is just as wide. This is one of the most efficient ways to clean surfaces, so many industries typically use air blasting equipment in a variety of processes, including rust and paint removal, tool and small parts cleaning, street cleaning, and much more.

Our sandblasting equipment integrates the latest technologies in air-powered abrasive blasting. Each system is carefully calibrated to achieve the highest quality standards in surface preparation and restoration. We design innovative solutions for customers operating in a broad range of industries including aerospace, military, automotive and transportation, construction, metal transformation and manufacturing, energy and general manufacturing. We manufacture standard and custom engineered air powered surface treatment equipment.